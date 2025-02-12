Fmod_event64.dll is Missing: 5 Ways to Download it

Whitelisting the DLL in your antivirus will prevent further issues

The fmod_event64.dll file, developed by Firelight Technologies, is used by several apps and games for audio-related tasks. When the DLL is not found, missing, or corrupted, you will get an error message and the app/game will fail to launch.

This usually happens due to repeated write operations on the file, missing permissions, conflicts triggered by the antivirus, and improper app installation.

Before you proceed to the solutions, restart the PC, install all pending updates for Windows and the affected app/game, and disable any active third-party antivirus. For most of you, these basic tricks will fix things!

How can I download fmod_event64.dll when it’s missing?

1. Manually add/replace fmod_event64.dll

If only a specific app or game is throwing the DLL error, you will need to add fmod_event64.dll, if the file is missing, or replace the DLL, if it’s corrupted, in the dedicated directory. As for its storage path, the fmod_event64.dll location is within the game’s folder under Program Files, Program Files (x86), or SteamLibrary.

You can also find the path from the error message or the Windows error log.

Now, go to another PC running the same iteration and architecture of Windows > copy the DLL to an external storage drive > connect the drive to the affected PC > move fmod_event64.dll to the same location here > restart the computer to apply the changes.

Remember, you should never download a DLL from third-party websites, as these packages may be bundled with malware. Always go with official sources or get the DLL from another PC.

2. Run the affected program as an administrator

Right-click on the affected app’s launcher (.exe file), and select Properties. Go to the Compatibility tab, and tick the checkbox for Run this program as an administrator. Click Apply and OK to save the changes. Launch the affected app/game and check for improvements.

3. Delete the DLL and repair game files

NOTE This method only applies to games where you have the option to repair the game files via the platform, say Steam and EA Games app. The steps listed here are for Steam, but they work across all similar platforms.

Go to the dedicated directory and delete the fmod_event64.dll file. Now, open Steam, go to Library from the top, right-click on the affected game, and select Properties. Go to the Installed Files tab file, and click on Verify integrity of game files. Once the files are repaired, relaunch the game and verify whether it still throws the missing DLL error.

If you are getting DLL-related errors because fmod_event64.dll is corrupted, deleting the file and then running a repair is the quickest fix. When you repair the files post-deletion, it automatically downloads a fresh copy of the DLL to the dedicated directory.

4. Whitelist fmod_event64.dll in your antivirus

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Windows Security in the text field, and click on the relevant result. Click on Virus & threat protection. Click on Manage settings under Virus & threat protection settings. Now, click on Add or remove exclusions. Click the Add an exclusion button and then select File from the list of options. Go to the path where fmod_event64.dll is stored, select the file, and then click on Open. Finally, restart the PC and check for improvements.

If fmod_event64.dll keeps getting deleted every time you add it, the antivirus might be removing the DLL, mistaking it for a threat. So, you should create an exclusion for it, and then re-add the file to the dedicated directory.

5. Reinstall the affected app/game

Press Windows + R to open Run, type appwiz.cpl in the text field, and hit Enter . Select the app/game that is throwing the error, and click Uninstall. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process and then restart the computer. Once done, download the app/game from an official source.

Since fmod_event64.dll is not Windows DLL, it’s added to the PC during the app installation. And when that didn’t happen the first time, reinstalling the app will do the trick!

If a quick removal doesn’t work, use an effective software uninstaller to wipe all traces of the app/game, including leftover files and Registry entries, before you begin the reinstallation part.

In my experience, fmod_event64.dll missing or not found errors usually appears in Dark Souls, Mad Max, and IL-2 Sturmovik Battle of Stalingrad. And one of these solutions should help you get rid of it.

If you frequently face DLL-related errors, I recommend using a top-rated DLL repair tool to automatically detect and replace problematic DLL files!

For any queries or to share more fixes with our readers, drop a comment below.