Google Adds Nano Banana Image Creation Through AI Mode on Desktop

Tested on desktop. Works through the Chrome AI Mode shortcut or on the Google homepage in any browser. Sign-in required.

Google has made image creation available in AI Mode for some desktop users. I tested this on Windows and created an image in two ways: through Chrome AI Mode shortcut and by accessing the AI Mode button from the Google homepage in another browser.

The Nano Banana model is Google’s lighter AI model built for fast image generation. Google has not shared details about availability or rollout.

How to create images with Nano Banana in Google’s AI Mode

Method 1: Using Chrome

Open a new tab. Look at the address bar. If the AI Mode button appears, click it. Click the “plus” icon and select “Create images”. Then enter a prompt.

AI Mode button visible in Chrome stable on desktop.

Chrome then generates images using the Nano Banana model.

Image created using the Nano Banana model in Chrome. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

Method 2: Works in any browser

Sign into your Google account. Go to google.com. Click the “AI Mode” button in the search bar. Select “Create images” and enter a prompt.

Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

AI Mode button visible on the Google homepage in Microsoft Edge.

I asked three users to check access in different regions:

India (Windows): Working in Chrome stable.

India (macOS): No shortcut in the address bar, but worked on google.com.

Serbia: AI Mode appeared, but the Create image option was missing.

I first reported this feature in Chrome on Android. It now works on desktop and in any browser when accessed through the Google homepage.

If the option does not appear, it may not be available in your region or Google account yet.

Most users already use Chrome on desktop and are signed into their Google account. This makes AI Mode easier to access through the Chrome shortcut. In other browsers, users may need to visit the Google homepage and sign in every time. Chrome offers quicker access but the feature works the same once AI Mode is open.

Apart from adding image creation through Google’s AI Mode, Chrome is testing Vertical Tabs. I had hands-on with it. Google has also changed its stance on JPEG XL support in Chrome.