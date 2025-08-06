GTA 6 may require you to verify age, but only in its online version

The age verification could initially roll out in the UK

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 feature banner

Rockstar Games appears to be tightening access to GTA Online. The studio plans to introduce age verification to comply with online safety laws. This won’t be just a pop-up asking your birth year. You’ll likely need to prove your age with real verification.

Renowned Rockstar insider Tez2 posted on X saying that the system could lock features, or the entire game, in certain regions, including the UK, if a player fails to verify their age. UK’s new online safety law may force Rockstar to block chat, Snapmatic, and even in-game messages

Verify age GTA online
Image: X/@TezFunz2
GTA online verify age
Image: X/@TezFunz2

Remember, it’s not a rumor. The age verification rules are introduced by the government of certain regions. We have already seen multiple apps and platforms rolling out age verification for users in the UK.

Not to mention, this move has been criticised by fans, with some even saying that it’s just to punish younger players unfairly. Some even fear invasive ID checks. But here’s the thing, Rockstar doesn’t have much choice.

For a global game like GTA 6, that’s a challenge. Rockstar can’t afford to break regional laws. If age verification in GTA 6’s online version goes live before May 26, 2026, some fans might face roadblocks on day one.

