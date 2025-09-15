How to Check Ports in Windows Server [3 Methods]
When running applications or hosting services on Windows Server, checking ports are essential for smooth communication. Whether you are configuring a web server, troubleshooting connectivity, or verifying firewall rules, knowing which ports are open or in use is quite important. Fortunately, Windows Server offers several built-in tools to help you check port activity. In this guide, we will walk you through different methods to check ports in Windows Server.
Method 1: Check Ports with Command Prompt
First and foremost, you should try command prompt to check ports in Windows Server. The netstat command provides a quick overview of active ports. Here’s what you should do:
- Open Command Prompt as Administrator.
- Run the following command:
netstat -ano
- Once you hit enter after typing the aforementioned command, it lists all active connections, local addresses, and ports in use.
- Finally, note the PID (Process ID) to identify which process is using a port.
Method 2: Use PowerShell to Verify Specific Ports
While command prompt is always handy to check ports, PowerShell is more precise when you want to check individual ports.
- To check if port 443 is open, type the following command and hit enter:
Test-NetConnection -ComputerName localhost -Port 443
- To check if port 8080 is open, type the following command and hit enter:
Test-NetConnection -ComputerName localhost -Port 8080
This command returns details such as TcpTestSucceeded, which confirms if the port is responding.
Method 3: Check Ports via Resource Monitor
For a graphical option, Resource Monitor provides an easy view. All you need to do is follow the steps given below:
- First, press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager.
- Then, go to Performance > Open Resource Monitor.
- Now, under the Network tab, expand Listening Ports.
- Lastly, you’ll see all open ports, their associated processes, and the protocol.
Summing up
Windows Server gives you several ways to check port usage, from Command Prompt’s netstat to PowerShell’s Test-NetConnection and the Resource Monitor GUI. Keeping track of ports is vital for service uptime, troubleshooting, and security.
If you’re optimizing your server further, you may also want to learn how to check the last reboot in Windows Server, set up DNS and shared drive in Windows Server.
