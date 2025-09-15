How to Check Last Reboot in Windows Server [3 Ways]

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If you manage Windows Server, knowing when the system last rebooted can help with troubleshooting, uptime checks, and security audits. Whether you are diagnosing performance drops or verifying patch installations, there are several ways to quickly see when your server rebooted. Without further ado, let’s jump right into the steps.

What are different ways to check last reboot in Windows Server

Method 1: Check Last Reboot with Command Prompt

One of the fastest ways is to use the command prompt:

Open Command Prompt as Administrator. Type the following command:

systeminfo | find "System Boot Time" Press Enter and note the date and time listed.

This displays the most recent boot time of your server.

Method 2: Use PowerShell for Uptime and Reboot Info

PowerShell provides a flexible method to check system uptime. Here’s how to do it:

Open PowerShell. Run this command:

(Get-CimInstance Win32_OperatingSystem).LastBootUpTime The output will show the exact last boot timestamp.

This method is especially useful for scripting across multiple servers.

Method 3: Review Event Viewer Logs

Event Viewer helps you track not just the last reboot, but also who initiated it.

Press Windows + R, type eventvwr.msc , and hit Enter. Navigate to Windows Logs > System. Filter logs by Event ID 6005 (system startup) or 6006 (system shutdown). To see who rebooted, look for Event ID 1074, which records the user or process that triggered the restart.

Summing up

If you manage Windows Server, checking the last reboot is more than a routine task, it’s a key step for diagnosing performance issues, tracking uptime, and verifying updates. To solidify your server administration workflow, you might also want to learn how to check ports in Windows Server to keep communication channels secure and functional.

Additionally, setting up proper file management is essential, so here’s a guide on how to set up a shared drive in Windows Server. If you’re troubleshooting or cleaning up unused components, knowing how to delete a service in Windows Server can save time. And finally, for security audits, you can easily check who is logged in on Windows Server to monitor active sessions.

FAQs