How to Set Up a Shared Drive in Windows Server

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Centralizing file storage makes it easier to protect and back up important documents. Instead of relying on individual PCs, you can set up a shared drive on Windows Server that employees use daily.

This ensures critical files are always stored in one place, reducing the risk of accidental loss. In this guide, we’ll show you how to create departmental shared folders using SMB shares and apply the right permissions to keep data secure.

Step 1: Create the Shared Folder in Server Manager

Open Server Manager and navigate to File and Storage Services > Shares. Click Tasks > New Share. Choose SMB Share – Quick. Select the server where the shared drive will be created. Give the shared drive a descriptive name (e.g., Sales, HR, Finance).

Tip: Check Enable access-based enumeration so users only see files they are authorized to access.

Step 2: Configure Permissions with Least Privilege

In the Permissions window, click Customize permissions. Select Convert inherited permissions into explicit permissions. Remove all users except System, Administrator, and CREATOR OWNER. Add the security group for the department (e.g., Sales_Users). Set Applies to: This folder only. Under Advanced permissions, uncheck Traverse folder/execute file and check Create folders/append data.

This follows the principle of least privilege, giving users only the access they need.

Step 3: Finalize the Share

Apply your changes and click Next. Click Create to finish the wizard. Repeat the process for each department to create separate shares.

Employees in each department will now have access to their designated folders, while others are restricted.

Why Set Up Shared Drive in Windows Server?

Centralized backups : Easier to secure and back up company data.

: Easier to secure and back up company data. Improved access control : Employees only see files relevant to them.

: Employees only see files relevant to them. Reduced errors : Prevents accidental data exposure between departments.

: Prevents accidental data exposure between departments. Scalability: Easy to add new folders for future teams.

Summing Up

Setting up shared drives in Windows Server ensures employees always have a secure place to store work documents. By combining access-based enumeration with least privilege permissions, you protect sensitive information while keeping storage simple to manage. Moreover, you can check our guide on deleting a service, setting up IIS as well as DNS in Windows Server.

FAQs

How do I map a shared drive for users? You can use Group Policy to automatically map network drives so employees don’t need to set them manually. Can multiple departments use the same shared folder? Yes, but it’s better to create separate shares with permissions tied to each department. What’s the difference between SMB and NFS shares? SMB is the standard for Windows environments, while NFS is commonly used in Linux systems. Is access-based enumeration necessary? It’s recommended, as it prevents users from even seeing folders they don’t have rights to.











