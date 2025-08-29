How to Combine 2 Columns With a Space in Excel

There could be times during your daily workflow when you may want to combine 2 columns in Excel with a space. Let’s say you have first names in one column and last names in another.

Now, instead of keeping them separate, you might want a single full-name column. Fortunately, Excel offers multiple ways to combine or merge 2 columns in your spreadsheet without losing data. In this guide, we’ll walk you through each method step by step.

NOTE: The following methods are handy if you use Microsoft 365 Excel, Excel 2021, or an older version like Excel 2016; the process works the same.

How do I combine two columns into one in Excel?

1. Using the Ampersand (&) Operator

Click into the cell where you want the combined result.

Type the formula: =A2 & ” ” & B2

Press Enter.

Finally, drag the fill handle down to apply it to other rows.

Example: If A2 = John and B2 = Smith, the result will be John Smith.

2. Using TEXTJOIN (Best for Multiple Columns)

If you need to combine more than two columns with spaces, TEXTJOIN is the most efficient.

Click the target cell.

Enter this formula: =TEXTJOIN(” “, TRUE, A2:B2)

Press Enter.

This automatically places a space between each value in the selected range.

Why You Might Need to Combine 2 Columns in Your Excel Sheet

There are many real-world cases where you’d want to merge two columns in Excel:

Customer Data Management : Combine first and last names into a full-name field.

: Combine first and last names into a full-name field. Mailing Lists : Join street names with house numbers for proper addresses.

: Join street names with house numbers for proper addresses. Reports : Merge department names with employee IDs for clearer labels.

: Merge department names with employee IDs for clearer labels. Event Planning: Join event dates with titles for quick scheduling sheets.

By combining columns, you reduce redundancy, improve readability, and streamline reporting.

Summing Up

That’s all for now, we hope you have finally understood how to combine 2 columns in Excel with a space is simple and powerful. You can use &, CONCAT, or TEXTJOIN depending on your dataset. From creating full names to cleaning mailing lists, these methods make your spreadsheet more organized and efficient.

