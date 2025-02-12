Save a Microsoft Word Document as a PDF [How to]
This can be done natively from any version of Word
2 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more
Many users want to know how to save a Microsoft Word document as a PDF. This is simpler than you think, and today we’re going to show you how to do it.
How can I save a Word document as a PDF file?
1. Use Save as option in Word
- In Word, click on File and choose Save as.
- Select the save location.
- Set Save as type to PDF and click on Save.
2. Use Word Online
- Create or open a document in Word Online.
- Navigate to File. Expand Export and select Download as PDF.
- Click on Download.
- The PDF file will open in a new tab.
- Click the Download option in the toolbar to download it.
How do I convert Word into PDF on Docs?
- Open Google Docs.
- Go to File and select Open.
- Go to the Upload tab and drag and drop your Word file.
- Next, go to File and choose Download. Select PDF Document from the list.
- Once the PDF file is opened in a new tab, use the download option to download it.
How to convert Word file to PDF for free?
- Visit ILovePDF.
- Next, drag and drop your Word file.
- Click on Convert to PDF.
- Wait for the process to finish.
- Next, choose Download PDF.
- Use the download button in the toolbar to save the file.
Alternatively, you can use any methods from above to convert the document.
Now you know how to save a Microsoft Word document as a PDF. As you can see, this process doesn’t require any third-party tools and you can do it right from both offline and online versions of Word.
Did you know that you can also convert secured PDF to Word? We have a whole guide dedicated to this issue. To make this process easier, you can also use one of many PDF to Word converters.
User forum
0 messages