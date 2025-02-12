Save a Microsoft Word Document as a PDF [How to]

This can be done natively from any version of Word

Many users want to know how to save a Microsoft Word document as a PDF. This is simpler than you think, and today we’re going to show you how to do it.

How can I save a Word document as a PDF file?

1. Use Save as option in Word

In Word, click on File and choose Save as.

Select the save location. Set Save as type to PDF and click on Save.



2. Use Word Online

Create or open a document in Word Online. Navigate to File. Expand Export and select Download as PDF.

Click on Download.

The PDF file will open in a new tab. Click the Download option in the toolbar to download it.

How do I convert Word into PDF on Docs?

Open Google Docs. Go to File and select Open.

Go to the Upload tab and drag and drop your Word file.

Next, go to File and choose Download. Select PDF Document from the list.

Once the PDF file is opened in a new tab, use the download option to download it.

How to convert Word file to PDF for free?

Visit ILovePDF. Next, drag and drop your Word file.

Click on Convert to PDF.

Wait for the process to finish. Next, choose Download PDF.

Use the download button in the toolbar to save the file.

Alternatively, you can use any methods from above to convert the document.

Now you know how to save a Microsoft Word document as a PDF. As you can see, this process doesn’t require any third-party tools and you can do it right from both offline and online versions of Word.

