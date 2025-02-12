Save a Microsoft Word Document as a PDF [How to]

This can be done natively from any version of Word

How to » Convert

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Milan Stanojevic 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

how to save a microsoft word document as a pdf

Many users want to know how to save a Microsoft Word document as a PDF. This is simpler than you think, and today we’re going to show you how to do it.

How can I save a Word document as a PDF file?

1. Use Save as option in Word

  1. In Word, click on File and choose Save as.
    save as word
  2. Select the save location.
  3. Set Save as type to PDF and click on Save.
    save as type pdf

2. Use Word Online

  1. Create or open a document in Word Online.
  2. Navigate to File. Expand Export and select Download as PDF.
     
  3. Click on Download.
  4. The PDF file will open in a new tab.
  5. Click the Download option in the toolbar to download it.

How do I convert Word into PDF on Docs?

  1. Open Google Docs.
  2. Go to File and select Open.
  3. Go to the Upload tab and drag and drop your Word file.
     
  4. Next, go to File and choose Download. Select PDF Document from the list.
  5. Once the PDF file is opened in a new tab, use the download option to download it.

How to convert Word file to PDF for free?

  1. Visit ILovePDF.
  2. Next, drag and drop your Word file.
  3. Click on Convert to PDF.
  4. Wait for the process to finish.
  5. Next, choose Download PDF.
  6. Use the download button in the toolbar to save the file.

Alternatively, you can use any methods from above to convert the document.

Now you know how to save a Microsoft Word document as a PDF. As you can see, this process doesn’t require any third-party tools and you can do it right from both offline and online versions of Word.

Did you know that you can also convert secured PDF to Word? We have a whole guide dedicated to this issue. To make this process easier, you can also use one of many PDF to Word converters.

More about the topics: Microsoft Word, PDF

Milan Stanojevic

Milan Stanojevic Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Milan has been enthusiastic about technology ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. He's a PC enthusiast and he spends most of his time learning about computers and technology. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Now, he's one of the Troubleshooting experts in our worldwide team, specializing in Windows errors & software issues.

User forum

0 messages