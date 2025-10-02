Sign Out of OneDrive in 5 Easy Steps on Any Device

OneDrive automatically keeps your files in sync, but sometimes you may need to sign out. This guide shows how to log out of OneDrive on Windows 11, Mac, and mobile devices.

How to Sign Out of OneDrive on Any Device?

1. Sign Out of OneDrive on Windows 11

Follow these steps to sign out:

Click the OneDrive cloud icon in the system tray. Select the gear icon and choose Settings. Open the Account tab. Click Unlink this PC.

Confirm by selecting Unlink account.

2. Sign Out of OneDrive on Mac

Here’s how to log out on a Mac:

Select the OneDrive cloud icon in the top menu bar. Click the gear icon and open Preferences. Go to the Account tab. Choose Unlink this Mac.

Confirm when prompted.

3. Sign Out of OneDrive on Android

To log out on Android:

Open the OneDrive app. Tap the profile picture in the top left. Scroll down and select Settings.

Tap Sign out. Confirm to finish.

4. Sign Out of OneDrive on iPhone or iPad

On iOS devices, follow these steps:

Open the OneDrive app. Tap the profile icon in the top left. Go to Settings. Select Sign out. Confirm to complete.

FAQs

How do I switch accounts in OneDrive? Sign out of your current account, then sign in with another Microsoft account in the OneDrive app or desktop client. Does signing out delete my files? No. Files remain on your device. OneDrive only stops syncing until you sign in again. Can I sign out of OneDrive without uninstalling it? Yes. Use the Unlink option in settings to disconnect your account while keeping the app installed. How do I remove OneDrive completely? On Windows and Mac, uninstall the OneDrive app from Settings or Applications. On mobile, delete the app to remove it fully.

Conclusion

Signing out of OneDrive is quick and only takes a few steps, whether you are on Windows 11, Mac, Android, or iOS. Once logged out, syncing stops but your files remain safe on your device. You can always sign back in or add another account when needed.