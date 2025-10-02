How to Sign Out of Microsoft Account on PC (Quick Guide)

Signing out of your Microsoft account on a PC is simple. Whether you use Windows 11 or the browser, this guide shows you exactly how to log out safely.

How to Log Out of Microsoft Account?

1. Sign Out on Windows 11

Click the Start menu. Select your profile icon in the lower left corner. Choose Sign out.

Wait for the PC to return to the login screen.

2. Remove Microsoft Account from Windows 11

If you want to completely disconnect your account from the device:

Press Win + I to open Settings. Go to Accounts. Select Email & accounts or Your info.

Choose the Microsoft account and click Remove.



3. Sign Out of Microsoft Account in Browser

Open your browser and go to login.live.com. Click your profile picture in the top right corner. Select Sign out.

This will end your session across Outlook, OneDrive, and other Microsoft services.

Why You Should Sign Out

Protects your personal data on shared devices.

Prevents unauthorized access to emails, files, and settings.

Helps you switch between different Microsoft accounts easily.

FAQs

How do I switch accounts on my PC? Sign out from the Start menu, then select Other user on the login screen and enter the credentials for a different account. Will signing out delete my files? No. Local files remain on the computer. Only your Microsoft account session ends. Can I sign out remotely? Yes. Visit account.microsoft.com, open Devices, and choose Sign out for the device. What happens if I remove my Microsoft account from Windows 11? The account will no longer appear on the login screen, but your local files and data saved on the PC will stay intact.

Conclusion

To sign out of your Microsoft account on a PC, use the Start menu, Settings, or a web browser. Each method ensures your data stays protected and allows you to switch between accounts easily. If you decide to start fresh, you can also learn how to create a new Microsoft account.