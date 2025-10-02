How to Sign Out of Roblox on Any Device (Quick Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Signing out of Roblox keeps your account secure, especially on shared devices. This guide shows you how to log out on desktop, mobile, and browser versions in just a few steps.

How to Log Out of Roblox Account?

1. Sign Out on Roblox Desktop App

Follow these steps to log out of the PC or Mac app:

Open the Roblox desktop app. Click the gear icon in the upper right corner. Select Log Out from the drop-down menu. Confirm when prompted.

You will return to the login screen where you can sign in again with another account. For more details, check this guide on how to login to Roblox.

2. Log Out of Roblox on Mobile (iOS or Android)

Here is how to sign out on the Roblox mobile app:

Launch the Roblox app. Tap the three-dot menu in the bottom right. Scroll down and select Log Out.

Tap Log Out again to confirm.



Your account session will end, and you will see the sign-in screen.

3. Sign Out from Roblox Website

If you are using Roblox in a web browser:

Go to roblox.com and ensure you are logged in.

Click the gear icon at the top right corner. Choose Log Out.

The page will refresh to the login screen.

If you face problems signing out in Chrome, here’s how to fix Roblox issues on Google Chrome.

Why You Should Sign Out

Protects your account when using public or shared devices.

Prevents unauthorized purchases or changes.

Lets you switch between multiple Roblox accounts easily.

FAQs

How do I log out of Roblox on Xbox? Open Roblox on Xbox, press the Menu button, go to Settings, and select Log Out. Can I log out of Roblox on all devices at once? Yes. Change your password in account settings. This forces sign-out from every device. Why can’t I find the log out option in Roblox? Update the app to the latest version. Older versions may hide the log out button under Settings. Does logging out delete my Roblox account? No. Logging out only ends your current session. Your account and data remain safe.

Conclusion

Now you know how to sign out of Roblox on any device. Whether on desktop, mobile, or browser, logging out keeps your account safe and lets you switch accounts smoothly.

If you are a Windows 10 player, you may also want to explore this full guide on Roblox for Windows 10.