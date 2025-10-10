How to Use Google Maps Street View on Desktop and Mobile

Google Maps Street View lets you explore streets, landmarks, and businesses as if you’re standing there in person. Whether you’re checking out a travel destination or finding a new route, here’s how to use Street View easily.

How to Use Google Maps Street View?

1. Open Google Maps

Start by accessing Google Maps through your preferred platform.

Open your browser and go to Google Maps. Sign in to your Google account for a personalized experience.

Use the search bar to type the name or address of your desired location.



If you want to manage your location history, check out how to access your Google Maps Timeline on PC.

2. Enable Street View on Desktop

If you’re on a computer, you can access Street View directly from the map.

Drag the yellow Pegman icon (bottom right) onto the map.

Drop Pegman onto a highlighted blue line or dot to enter Street View.

Click and drag your mouse to look around the area. Use arrow keys or on-screen arrows to move along the streets.

Click the Back arrow (top left) to exit Street View.

For more advanced map options, see how to get Satellite View on Google Maps.

3. Use Street View on Mobile

Street View is built into the Google Maps app for Android and iOS.

Open the Google Maps app on your phone or tablet. Search for the location you want to explore. Tap and hold on a spot on the map until a pin appears. Tap the image thumbnail (bottom left) to open Street View. Swipe or drag your finger to look around the 360° view.

4. Explore Landmarks and Businesses

Street View also provides inside views of shops, museums, and attractions.

Search for a business or landmark name in Google Maps. Scroll down the info card to find the Street View or Photos section. Tap the available image or Street View icon to explore inside.

To add new places or businesses, follow this guide on how to add a location on Google Maps.

5. Use Street View for Directions

You can preview your route visually using Street View.

Enter your starting point and destination in Google Maps. Click the Directions button. Tap or click on a section of the route to see the Street View preview. Explore tricky intersections or landmarks before driving there.

Why Use Street View

Virtually visit places before traveling.

Check accessibility or parking options.

Preview landmarks and surroundings.

Experience 360° imagery from anywhere in the world.

FAQs

Can I use Street View without the app? Yes. You can use it on any browser via maps.google.com. How often is Street View updated? Google updates images periodically depending on region and traffic. Major cities are updated more often. Can I use Street View offline? No. Street View requires an internet connection to load images. Why can’t I access Street View in some locations? Certain areas may be restricted due to privacy laws or lack of Street View coverage.

Conclusion

Google Maps Street View helps you visualize addresses, preview routes, and explore neighborhoods in detail. Use it on desktop or mobile to see real-world surroundings and plan confidently before you go.