How to Use Microsoft Teams Online (Beginner Guide)
3 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more
Here’s how you can use Microsoft Teams online without downloading the app. Whether you’re joining a meeting or accessing chat features, the web version works smoothly in any browser. Follow the steps below to get started in seconds.
How to use Microsoft Teams On The Web
Table of contents
Step-by-Step: Using Microsoft Teams in Your Browser
- Visit the official site
Go to https://teams.microsoft.com in any modern browser like Chrome or Edge.
- Sign in or create an account
Log in with your Microsoft account. If you’re new, choose Sign up for free to create a Teams account for personal or business use.
- Access the dashboard
Once logged in, you’ll see your Teams dashboard with chats, meetings, and calendar tools.
- Join or start a meeting online
Click Calendar > Join or New Meeting to use Microsoft Teams online without the desktop app.
- Use core features in-browser
You can chat, call, share screens, and collaborate on files—all directly in the browser without needing to install anything.
FAQs
Yes. Visit teams.microsoft.com and sign in, no installation needed. If Teams won’t connect to a meeting, follow this step-by-step fix for meeting issues in Teams to troubleshoot.
You can join directly online by clicking the meeting link, no download required. For mobile users, here’s how to create or join a Teams meeting on Android.
Most features are available via browser, including meetings, chat, and file sharing. If you’re unsure how to get started, here’s a full guide to joining a Teams meeting.
Check your status in the top-right corner of the Teams web app and select “Available” from the dropdown.
Yes, Microsoft offers a built-in help section and tooltips in the web version. You can also check this Teams free signup tutorial to set up your account properly.
Wrap-Up
Now you know how to use Microsoft Teams online easily. Whether you’re joining a meeting, chatting with coworkers, or trying Teams for the first time, using Teams via browser is quick and efficient. If you haven’t already, follow this guide to create a free Teams account and start collaborating instantly.
User forum
0 messages