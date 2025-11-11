KB5071959 Released As First Windows 10 Extended Security Update

The update fixes an issue where users were unable to enroll in the ESU program

It’s been nearly a month since Microsoft officially ended Windows 10 support. The company rolled final Patch Tuesday update (KB5066791) on October 14, 2025. If you’ve been enrolled in the ESU program, the first extended update is here in the form of KB5071959. Microsoft explicitly notes that this is an out-of-band release.

The KB5071959 update focuses on ensuring that devices can properly enroll in the Windows 10 Consumer Extended Security Updates program. According to Microsoft, the update addresses a specific issue in the ESU enrollment process where the enrollment wizard could fail, preventing users from joining the program.

With this fix, consumer devices should now be able to successfully enroll in ESU using the built-in wizard. Once the enrollment is complete, devices will continue to receive critical security patches via Windows Update as part of the ESU program.

Microsoft also confirmed that this cumulative update includes all the security improvements from last month’s KB5066791 release. It is labeled as a security update for non-enrolled devices, as it resolves a key issue that was stopping affected users from receiving critical updates.