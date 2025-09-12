Kemono Not Working? 7 Fixes to Try Right Now

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Kemono can sometimes stop loading properly or return errors when you try to access it. This usually happens due to browser issues, server downtime, or outdated cache files. Below you will find step-by-step methods that can restore access quickly.

What can I do if Kemono is not working?

1. Basic Checks Before You Start

Before applying advanced fixes, go through these quick checks. They often solve the issue without much effort.

Test your internet by opening another website or streaming a video. Confirm that Kemono is not down by checking outage guidance for similar streaming sites or similar platforms. Restart your router to refresh the network connection.

2. Clear Browser Cache and Cookies

Cached data may cause Kemono to display errors.

Open your browser settings. Navigate to Privacy & Security. Choose Clear browsing data and select cache plus cookies.

Restart the browser and try Kemono again.

If you are using Chrome and still face issues, check this guide on fixing 9Anime not working on Chrome, since many of the same browser steps apply.

3. Switch Browsers or Use Incognito Mode

Some extensions or stored sessions interfere with loading.

Launch an incognito or private tab and visit Kemono. If that works, disable unnecessary extensions. Try Chrome, Firefox, or Edge to see if the issue is browser specific.

4. Change DNS Settings

Slow or blocked DNS servers can prevent pages from loading.

Open your network settings. Select Change adapter options. Right click your active connection and choose Properties. Highlight Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4) and click Properties.

Set DNS manually to: Preferred: 8.8.8.8

Alternate: 8.8.4.4 Save changes and retry Kemono.

For similar streaming issues, see how to reduce stalls with this guide on fixing 9Anime buffering problems.

5. Disable VPN or Proxy

Kemono sometimes blocks traffic from specific VPN or proxy servers.

Turn off your VPN temporarily. If the site works, switch to a different VPN server. Remove the proxy if it is configured on your network.

6. Flush DNS and Reset TCP/IP

Network cache problems may stop sites from loading.

Press Win + R , type cmd, and press Enter . In Command Prompt, run the following commands one by one:

ipconfig /flushdns

netsh int ip reset Restart PC and try again.

7. Try a Different Device or Network

If nothing works, connect using mobile data or another Wi Fi network. This will confirm whether the problem is with Kemono or your setup.

FAQs

Why is Kemono not loading at all? The site may be experiencing downtime or your DNS is failing to resolve the address. Can a VPN cause Kemono to stop working? Yes, certain VPNs or proxies are blocked. Switching servers or turning them off often helps. Does clearing the cache really fix Kemono errors? Yes, outdated cookies or cache are a common cause of page loading issues. What should I do if Kemono is down for everyone? Wait until the site servers are back online. You can track service status on outage monitoring sites.

Conclusion

If Kemono is not working, start with the basic checks and move through each step in order. Most issues are resolved by fixing your connection, clearing the browser cache, or changing DNS. In some cases, disabling VPNs or trying another device helps confirm whether the problem is local. If the problem continues after all steps, the downtime is likely on Kemono’s end and waiting for service restoration is the best approach.