Lenovo Touchpad Not Working Properly? Follow These Solutions

Lenovo laptops are known for their reliability, but sometimes the touchpad stops responding due to software or driver issues. This guide walks you through simple methods to get your Lenovo touchpad working again.

How to Fix Lenovo Touchpad Not Working on Windows 11?

Enable the Touchpad in Settings

Your touchpad may be disabled in Windows settings. Here’s how to check:

Press Windows + I to open Settings. Go to Bluetooth & devices > Touchpad. Toggle the switch On to enable it.

Restart your laptop to confirm the changes.

If the option is greyed out, continue with the next fix.

For additional troubleshooting, see Touchpad not working on Windows 11.

Check Touchpad Shortcut Keys

Most Lenovo laptops include a function key to toggle the touchpad.

Look for a touchpad icon on the F6, F8, or F9 key (varies by model). Press Fn + (that key) to enable the touchpad. Move your finger across the pad to test if it responds.

This shortcut often gets pressed accidentally, disabling the touchpad without notice.

Outdated or corrupted drivers are common culprits.

Press Windows + X and select Device Manager.

Expand Mice and other pointing devices. Right-click your Lenovo Touchpad or Synaptics/ELAN Touchpad, then choose Update driver. Select Search automatically for drivers.

If no update is found, choose Uninstall device, restart your PC, and let Windows reinstall it automatically.

You can also download the latest driver from Lenovo’s official support website for your model. To learn more, check the full guide on Lenovo touchpad drivers for Windows 11.

Enable Touchpad from BIOS

Sometimes, the touchpad gets disabled at the BIOS level.

Restart your Lenovo laptop. Immediately press F1, F2, or Del (depending on your model) to open BIOS. Navigate to Configuration using the arrow keys. Locate Internal Pointing Device and set it to Enabled. Save changes and exit by pressing F10.

This ensures the touchpad is recognized by Windows during boot.

Run Windows Troubleshooter

Windows can automatically detect and fix touchpad issues.

Open Settings > System > Troubleshoot. Select Other troubleshooter.



Run the Hardware and Devices troubleshooter. Follow the on-screen instructions to apply fixes.

This can resolve hidden configuration conflicts causing the touchpad to stop working.

If the issue started after an update, rolling back might help.

Go to Device Manager. Right-click your touchpad and select Properties. Open the Driver tab. Click Roll Back Driver if the option is available.



If it’s a Windows update issue, you can also uninstall the update from Settings > Windows Update > Update history.

Use an External Mouse to Reset Settings

If the touchpad is completely unresponsive:

Plug in a USB mouse. Go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Touchpad. Reset settings to Defaults. Restart your laptop.

This restores factory settings and often reactivates the touchpad. For Lenovo IdeaPad models, see the detailed fix guide for Lenovo IdeaPad touchpad not working.

Why Your Lenovo Touchpad Stops Working

Disabled touchpad in BIOS or Windows settings.

Outdated or incompatible drivers.

Faulty Windows update.

Accidental shortcut key press.

Hardware damage to the touchpad or ribbon cable.

FAQs

Why is my Lenovo touchpad disabled automatically? This often happens after driver or BIOS updates. Simply re-enable it through the Settings or BIOS menu. Can I use my laptop without a touchpad? Yes, you can use an external USB or Bluetooth mouse temporarily while troubleshooting. Does resetting Windows fix touchpad issues? It can help if the problem is caused by corrupted system files, but try other methods first. How do I check if my Lenovo touchpad hardware is faulty? You can boot into BIOS or Safe Mode. If the touchpad doesn’t work there either, it’s likely a hardware issue and needs professional repair.

Conclusion

If your Lenovo touchpad is not working on Windows 11, the issue is usually software-related and easy to fix. Start by enabling it in Settings, updating the drivers, or checking BIOS options. For persistent problems, refer to the official Lenovo support page or the detailed WindowsReport guides linked above for in-depth troubleshooting and driver downloads.