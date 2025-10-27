Lenovo Touchpad Not Working Properly? Follow These Solutions
Lenovo laptops are known for their reliability, but sometimes the touchpad stops responding due to software or driver issues. This guide walks you through simple methods to get your Lenovo touchpad working again.
How to Fix Lenovo Touchpad Not Working on Windows 11?
Enable the Touchpad in Settings
Your touchpad may be disabled in Windows settings. Here’s how to check:
- Press Windows + I to open Settings.
- Go to Bluetooth & devices > Touchpad.
- Toggle the switch On to enable it.
- Restart your laptop to confirm the changes.
If the option is greyed out, continue with the next fix.
For additional troubleshooting, see Touchpad not working on Windows 11.
Check Touchpad Shortcut Keys
Most Lenovo laptops include a function key to toggle the touchpad.
- Look for a touchpad icon on the F6, F8, or F9 key (varies by model).
- Press Fn + (that key) to enable the touchpad.
- Move your finger across the pad to test if it responds.
This shortcut often gets pressed accidentally, disabling the touchpad without notice.
Update or Reinstall Touchpad Drivers
Outdated or corrupted drivers are common culprits.
- Press Windows + X and select Device Manager.
- Expand Mice and other pointing devices.
- Right-click your Lenovo Touchpad or Synaptics/ELAN Touchpad, then choose Update driver.
- Select Search automatically for drivers.
- If no update is found, choose Uninstall device, restart your PC, and let Windows reinstall it automatically.
You can also download the latest driver from Lenovo’s official support website for your model. To learn more, check the full guide on Lenovo touchpad drivers for Windows 11.
Enable Touchpad from BIOS
Sometimes, the touchpad gets disabled at the BIOS level.
- Restart your Lenovo laptop.
- Immediately press F1, F2, or Del (depending on your model) to open BIOS.
- Navigate to Configuration using the arrow keys.
- Locate Internal Pointing Device and set it to Enabled.
- Save changes and exit by pressing F10.
This ensures the touchpad is recognized by Windows during boot.
Run Windows Troubleshooter
Windows can automatically detect and fix touchpad issues.
- Open Settings > System > Troubleshoot.
- Select Other troubleshooter.
- Run the Hardware and Devices troubleshooter.
- Follow the on-screen instructions to apply fixes.
This can resolve hidden configuration conflicts causing the touchpad to stop working.
Roll Back Recent Windows or Driver Updates
If the issue started after an update, rolling back might help.
- Go to Device Manager.
- Right-click your touchpad and select Properties.
- Open the Driver tab.
- Click Roll Back Driver if the option is available.
If it’s a Windows update issue, you can also uninstall the update from Settings > Windows Update > Update history.
Use an External Mouse to Reset Settings
If the touchpad is completely unresponsive:
- Plug in a USB mouse.
- Go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Touchpad.
- Reset settings to Defaults.
- Restart your laptop.
This restores factory settings and often reactivates the touchpad. For Lenovo IdeaPad models, see the detailed fix guide for Lenovo IdeaPad touchpad not working.
Why Your Lenovo Touchpad Stops Working
- Disabled touchpad in BIOS or Windows settings.
- Outdated or incompatible drivers.
- Faulty Windows update.
- Accidental shortcut key press.
- Hardware damage to the touchpad or ribbon cable.
FAQs
This often happens after driver or BIOS updates. Simply re-enable it through the Settings or BIOS menu.
Yes, you can use an external USB or Bluetooth mouse temporarily while troubleshooting.
It can help if the problem is caused by corrupted system files, but try other methods first.
You can boot into BIOS or Safe Mode. If the touchpad doesn’t work there either, it’s likely a hardware issue and needs professional repair.
Conclusion
If your Lenovo touchpad is not working on Windows 11, the issue is usually software-related and easy to fix. Start by enabling it in Settings, updating the drivers, or checking BIOS options. For persistent problems, refer to the official Lenovo support page or the detailed WindowsReport guides linked above for in-depth troubleshooting and driver downloads.
