Lightroom Not Working? 5 Quick Fixes to Try
3 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more
If Lightroom is not working on your PC, the problem can come from corrupted files, missing folders, or compatibility issues. Follow these solutions to get the program back on track.
Table of contents
What can I do if Lightroom is not working?
1. Check if your files are supported
Lightroom may fail to open files if they appear corrupted or in an unsupported format.
- Open Lightroom and try importing a different photo.
- If the issue is specific to one file, confirm that the file format is compatible.
- Repair or convert the file with dedicated software, then re-import it.
For detailed steps, see this guide on fixing unsupported or damaged Lightroom files.
2. Make sure Lightroom can see your folders
Sometimes Lightroom does not detect new folders or images after you move or copy them.
- In the Library module, right-click on the missing folder.
- Select Find Missing Folder and point Lightroom to the correct location.
- Check permissions to ensure Lightroom can access the folder.
You can learn more about this issue in the full article on Lightroom not seeing new folders.
3. Update Lightroom and your system
An outdated Lightroom version can cause glitches. Updates often fix bugs and improve stability.
- Open Creative Cloud and check for Lightroom updates.
- Install the latest Windows updates.
- Restart your PC and test Lightroom again.
4. Migrate your library properly
If you switched from another photo editor, improper migration can cause errors in Lightroom.
- Export your existing library with the right format.
- Use the official Adobe migration tool.
- Verify that all your folders and edits appear in Lightroom.
For step-by-step instructions, check out this resource on migrating Aperture libraries into Lightroom.
5. Reinstall Lightroom
If nothing else works, a clean reinstall can resolve deeper problems.
- Uninstall Lightroom from the Control Panel or Creative Cloud.
- Restart your computer.
- Download and install the latest version from Adobe.
- Restore your catalog and presets after installation.
FAQs
It may be due to corrupted files, outdated software, or missing system updates. Try updating Lightroom and Windows before reinstalling.
This happens if the file format is not compatible or the image is damaged. Converting or repairing the file usually solves it.
Lightroom does not delete original photos, but missing folder links can make images appear unavailable. Relocating the folders restores access.
Yes, as long as you back up your catalog and presets. After reinstalling, you can restore your data without losing edits.
Use Adobe’s migration tool to move your Aperture library. This ensures edits and metadata carry over correctly.
User forum
0 messages