McDonald’s App Not Working? 6 Quick Fixes

The McDonald’s app is a convenient way to order food, get deals, and earn rewards, but sometimes it may stop working on your phone. If it keeps crashing, will not load, or shows errors, try these simple fixes.

What can I do if McDonald’s App Not Working?

1. Check your internet connection

The app needs a stable connection to function properly.

Open your phone’s settings. Confirm Wi Fi or mobile data is turned on. Switch between Wi Fi and mobile data to test both options. Restart your router if you notice weak or unstable Wi Fi.

2. Restart the app and your phone

A quick restart often resolves temporary glitches that cause the app to freeze or stop responding.

Close the McDonald’s app completely. On iPhone, swipe up and remove the app from recent apps. On Android, open recent apps and swipe the McDonald’s app away. Restart your phone and launch the app again.

Running an outdated version can cause crashes or loading issues.

Open the App Store on iPhone or Google Play Store on Android. Search for the McDonald’s app. Tap Update if a new version is available.

Restart the app after updating.

4. Clear app cache and data

Corrupted app files can prevent the app from working correctly, but clearing cached data often helps.

On Android, go to Settings > Apps > McDonald’s > Storage. Tap Clear Cache and then Clear Data.

On iPhone, delete the app and reinstall it from the App Store. Log back into your McDonald’s account.

5. Check if McDonald’s servers are down

Sometimes the problem is not with your phone but with McDonald’s servers.

Visit the official McDonald’s website. Check McDonald’s social media for outage updates. Search online for “McDonald’s app down” to see if others report the same issue. Wait until the servers are restored before trying again.

6. Reinstall the app

Reinstalling can fix deeper issues and remove corrupted files that block the app from opening.

Uninstall the McDonald’s app from your device.

Open the App Store or Google Play Store. Download the McDonald’s app again. Sign back into your account and test it.

Final thoughts

Most McDonald’s app issues are solved by checking your connection, restarting your phone, updating the app, or reinstalling it. If problems continue, contact McDonald’s support so you can continue enjoying your favorite meals without interruptions.

