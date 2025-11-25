Microsoft Brings Cloud Save Status to Xbox Fullscreen Experience

With the latest Windows Insider Preview Build 26220.7271, the company began expanding the Xbox Fullscreen Experience beyond handheld PCs, bringing its console-like interface to laptops, desktops, and tablets. Now, Microsoft has reportedly added one of the most requested feature for Xbox and cloud gamers. Here I’m talking about real-time cloud save status indicators inside the Xbox Fullscreen Experience.

The news comes via Xbox Era, which today reported that the updated interface now shows whether your latest save synced to the Xbox network. If you played a title on another device, the UI clearly displays “New save available”, prompting you to pull in the most recent cloud data before launching the game.

Image credit: Xbox Era Image credit: Xbox Era

When you exit, the Fullscreen UI also shows the exact time your save was uploaded, making it far easier to track sync reliability. For an ecosystem that relies heavily on cross-device continuity, this is a meaningful upgrade.

Speaking of Xbox, don’t forget that you can also grab a new pair of Classic Clogs from Crocs website for $79.99 in the US. Just in case, you are looking for Copilot+ PCs from different brand, don’t forget to check our best picks from Amazon’s Black Friday 2025 deals. Not to mention, we also have a dedicated article covering Xbox’s 2025 Black Friday Deal.