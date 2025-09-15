How to disable Microsoft Copilot in Windows 11

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft Copilot is integrated into Windows 11 and Microsoft 365 apps, but not everyone needs it. If you prefer a distraction-free workflow, you can disable or remove it with a few quick steps. This guide explains how to turn off Microsoft Copilot in both Windows and Office applications.

How do I disable Microsoft Copilot in Windows 11?

1. Turn off Copilot from Settings

Press Win + I to open Settings. Go to Personalization > Taskbar. Toggle off Copilot (preview).



If you change your mind later, see this walkthrough on how to enable or disable Copilot in Windows 11.

2. Use Group Policy Editor (Pro editions only)

Press Win + R , type gpedit.msc, and press Enter . Go to Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Windows Copilot.

Double-click Turn off Windows Copilot. Select Enabled, then click Apply and OK.

3. Block Copilot with Registry Editor

Press Win + R , type regedit, and hit Enter .

Navigate to HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\WindowsCopilot If WindowsCopilot does not exist, right click Windows > New > Key and name it WindowsCopilot. Inside, right click and choose New > DWORD (32 bit) Value. Name it TurnOffWindowsCopilot and set the value to 1. Restart your PC.

If you prefer to remove the feature completely, follow this guide on how to remove Copilot from Windows 11.

Disable Microsoft Copilot in Office apps

1. Turn off in Word, Excel, or Outlook

Open the Office app you want to adjust. Go to File > Options > Add ins. In the Manage dropdown, select COM Add ins and click Go.

Uncheck or remove Copilot, then click OK.

For app specific steps, see how to turn off Copilot in Word.

2. Remove via Microsoft 365 admin center (business accounts)

Sign in to the Microsoft 365 admin center. Go to Settings > Integrated apps. Select Copilot and click Remove app.

FAQs

Does disabling Copilot remove it permanently? No. Disabling hides or blocks the feature. You can re enable it anytime. Can I disable Copilot without admin rights? Yes on personal Windows 11 devices through Settings. In business environments, only administrators can manage it. Will disabling Copilot improve performance? Turning off background AI tools can reduce memory and CPU usage, which may help on older PCs.

Conclusion

You can disable Microsoft Copilot in Windows 11 using Settings, Group Policy, or Registry, and you can turn it off in Office apps through Add ins or centrally in the Microsoft 365 admin center. These options give you full control over when and where AI features appear in your workflow.