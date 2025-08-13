Microsoft Cracks Down on Xbox Store Bundle Spam

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is cracking down on how game bundles appear in the Xbox Store, as it’ll soon start blocking developers from flooding the storefront with repetitive listings. The update comes after a rise in “bundle spamming,” a practice where the same title is repackaged in multiple platform-specific bundles to grab more visibility.

The news comes via folks over at TrueAchievements, who saw an email sent to developers detailing the issue. Microsoft has told developers that numerous complaints from players and other studios have been recived in this matter. Adding further, the company says these tactics, often involving undifferentiated platform versions of a game, not only confuse customers but also crowd out other releases.

The company’s revised guidelines suggests that bundles containing the same game across different SKUs, such as Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, will only be permitted if there’s genuine content differentiation.

That could mean unique editions like Deluxe or Ultimate, or meaningful platform-specific changes such as higher resolution or performance upgrades.

That’s not all; other rules crack down on excessive use of similar bundles in search results or new release lists, and ban tactics meant to bypass discount cooldown periods or manipulate Store discovery algorithms.

In short, visual and content differences need to be clear, or the bundle risks being delisted. Microsoft hopes the new rules will simplify browsing, making it easier for players to find what they want without wading through near-identical offers.

While the policy doesn’t directly address the flood of easy Gamerscore titles, it may reduce the storefront clutter they create. Developers releasing cross-platform versions are being encouraged to use Smart Delivery or Xbox Play Anywhere to keep things unified.

In a related news, Microsoft is also testing a “Free with Xbox” tab, which could further streamline players’ libraries.