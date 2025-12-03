Microsoft Edge cleans up confusing InPrivate tracking prevention controls

Microsoft is adjusting how tracking prevention works in private browsing in Edge browser. The browser offers three levels in the Privacy page: Basic, Balanced, and Strict. Most users stay on the Balanced level because it blocks trackers without breaking many websites.

InPrivate windows also show a switch named “Always use ‘Strict’ tracking prevention when browsing InPrivate.” When this switch stays off, the private window uses the same level as a normal window. If someone turns it on, the private window forces Strict even when the normal window continues with Balanced.

Tracking prevention options in the normal Edge window, showing Basic, Balanced, and Strict modes.

This setup can cause confusion. Some users may believe InPrivate has its own special privacy mode, but that only happens when the Strict switch is enabled. If the user forgets the switch exists, the private window may not behave differently at all. This makes it unclear what Edge protects InPrivate mode.

Edge’s InPrivate window with the option to always use Strict tracking prevention.

Microsoft plans to create one consistent experience.

Edge will use the same tracking prevention setting in normal and InPrivate windows

Edge will follow one tracking prevention setting across all windows. The level set in the main Privacy page becomes the level used everywhere.

If someone prefers Balanced, both window types follow Balanced. If someone sets Strict, both follow Strict. This makes the behavior predictable and easier to understand.

The Microsoft 365 Roadmap lists this change and describes it as a plan to “unify the tracking prevention experience.” Microsoft also states, “Edge will use the same tracking prevention setting as a normal browsing window when in InPrivate mode.” Rollout starts in March 2026.

This change creates a clearer privacy flow and helps users understand how InPrivate works without handling two different behaviors.

Microsoft is also renaming Efficiency mode to Energy Saver and is testing Copilot Prompts on the New Tab Page in Canary. Edge Canary also includes a Take Screenshot option in the Copilot Composer in the sidebar.