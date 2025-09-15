How to Replace Words in Microsoft Word Quickly and Easily

Editing big documents can be a hassle, but Word’s Find and Replace makes it much easier. In this guide, I’ll show you how to quickly replace words in Microsoft Word and save time.

How to replace words in Microsoft Word?

Use Find and Replace

The built-in Replace tool is the fastest way to swap words across your file.

Open your document in Microsoft Word. Press Ctrl + H (Windows). On Mac, press Command + F , then choose Replace from the search options.

Type the text in Find what. Enter the new text in Replace with. Click Replace All to change every match, or Replace to review each one.

Replace Words with Advanced Options

Use advanced filters to avoid unintended changes and target exact matches.

Open Replace ( Ctrl + H on Windows; on Mac use Command + F → Replace). Click More >> to expand options.

Check Match case to respect capitalization. Check Find whole words only to avoid partial hits (e.g., “cat” won’t match “catalog”). Run Replace or Replace All.

Replace Formatting Along with Words

You can standardize both the text and its appearance in one pass.

Open Replace ( Ctrl + H on Windows; Mac via Command + F → Replace). Enter the target text in Find what. Enter the new text in Replace with. Click Format (bottom of dialog) and choose Font, Style, or Highlight. Confirm with Replace All.

Use Wildcards for Complex Replacements

Wildcards let you replace patterns and variations in one go.

Open Replace and click More >>. Check Use wildcards. Enter a pattern (e.g., colou?r matches “color” and “colour”). Type your replacement text. Apply with Replace All or review one by one.

FAQs

How do I quickly find a word? Press Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) to open the search pane. Can I undo Replace All? Yes, press Ctrl + Z (Windows) or Command + Z (Mac) immediately to revert. Can I replace special characters (like paragraph marks)? Yes, use Special in the Replace dialog (e.g., ^p for paragraph marks).

Conclusion

With Find and Replace, advanced filters, formatting controls, and wildcards, Word makes bulk edits fast and precise. Before sharing, you can also print without comments in Word for a cleaner final output.

