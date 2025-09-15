How to Center Text Vertically in Word Quickly

Ever wondered how to center text vertically in Microsoft Word for a cleaner, more professional look? This guide will walk you through the simple steps to do it with ease.

How to Center Text Vertically in Microsoft Word?

Change layout settings

To begin, you need to open the Page Setup dialog.

Go to the Layout tab in the ribbon. Click the small arrow in the Page Setup group.



Next, you must change the vertical alignment.

In the Page Setup window, open the Layout tab. Find the Vertical alignment dropdown. Select Center.



Finally, apply the settings to your page or section.

Under Apply to, choose Whole document or This section depending on your needs. Click OK to confirm.

Your text will now appear in the middle of the page, both horizontally and vertically.

Alternative Method Using a Text Box

For more flexibility, you can use a text box.

Insert a Text Box via Insert > Text Box.

Type your content inside. Use the Align Center and Align Middle options under Format to center the text box perfectly.

This method works well for flyers, certificates, or invitations where precise alignment is important.

FAQs

How do I center text horizontally as well? Select your text, then click Home > Center in the ribbon. This aligns text horizontally. Can I center text on only one page? Yes. Insert a section break before and after the page, then apply vertical alignment only to that section. Does vertical centering affect headers and footers? No. Headers and footers stay in place. Only the main body text is centered vertically.

Conclusion

Centering text vertically in Microsoft Word only takes a few clicks but makes a big difference in presentation. Whether you are preparing a cover page or designing a certificate, vertical alignment ensures a professional, balanced layout.

