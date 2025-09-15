Microsoft Word: How to Duplicate a Page Easily

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Duplicating a page in Microsoft Word saves time when working with repeated layouts, templates, or forms. Instead of recreating the same design, you can copy and reuse the entire page quickly. You can achieve that by following these steps.

How to duplicate a page in Microsoft Word?

1. Use Copy and Paste

This is the fastest way to duplicate a page.

Open your Word document. Place your cursor anywhere on the page you want to duplicate. Press Ctrl + A to select everything on that page. Press Ctrl + C to copy the content. Move your cursor to a new blank page and press Ctrl + V to paste.

2. Duplicate with Navigation Pane

The Navigation Pane makes it easier to copy structured pages.

Go to the View tab. Select Navigation Pane.

From the left panel, locate the page you want to duplicate. Highlight and copy its contents. Paste them into a new page where you want the duplicate.

3. Create a Section Break (For Multi-Page Content)

Section breaks help when you want to preserve complex layouts.

Place your cursor at the end of the page you want duplicated. Go to Layout > Breaks > Next Page.

Copy the content and paste it after the break. This keeps formatting intact for long or complex pages.

4. Save as a Template (For Reusable Pages)

Templates are useful if you need to use the same page repeatedly.

Select the page content. Save it as a Word Template (.dotx). Whenever needed, insert it into a new document. This method is best for forms, reports, or standard layouts.

FAQs

How do I duplicate a page in Word without changing formatting? Use the Copy and Paste method with a Section Break. This ensures styles, headers, and footers remain intact. Can I duplicate multiple pages at once? Yes. Highlight all the pages you want, copy them, then paste into the same or a new document. Does Word have a built-in “Duplicate Page” button? No. Unlike PowerPoint, Word doesn’t have a one-click duplicate option. Copying and pasting content is the best approach.

Conclusion

Duplicating a page in Microsoft Word is simple once you know the right steps. Whether you use copy and paste, navigation pane, section breaks, or templates, each method saves you time and effort when reusing layouts. For more formatting flexibility, learn how to make one page landscape in Word.