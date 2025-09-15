Add Page Numbers in Word Easily: Quick Tutorial

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Page numbers keep your Word documents neat and easy to navigate. Here’s how you can quickly add, customize, and format them.

How to add page numbers in Microsoft Word?

Use Insert tab

Go to the Insert tab in the top ribbon. Select Page Number from the Header & Footer section.

Choose where you want the page numbers to appear: top (header), bottom (footer), left, right, or center. Pick a numbering style, and Word will automatically add numbers to every page.

If you ever need to copy content and recreate the same layout, learn how to duplicate a page in Word.

How to start page numbers from a specific page

If you don’t want page numbers to appear on the title or cover page, you can customize the numbering:

Click Insert > Header > Edit Header.

In the Header & Footer Tools, select Different First Page. Insert page numbers again, and they will start from the second page. To set a custom starting number, go to Page Number > Format Page Numbers and choose Start at.

If you notice extra blank pages caused by breaks, here’s how to remove a section break in Word. Along with customizing page numbers, you may also want to update text across your file. Here’s how to replace words in Microsoft Word.

How to format page numbers

You can adjust the appearance of page numbers:

Double-click the header or footer area where the page number is located. Select the page number, then change the font, size, or color. To use Roman numerals or letters, go to Insert > Page Number > Format Page Numbers and select your preferred style. Click Close Header and Footer when finished.

For special formatting, you can also see how to make one page landscape in Word. Want a cleaner layout on title pages too? Learn how to center text vertically in Microsoft Word for perfectly balanced pages.

Tips for using page numbers in Word

Use Different Odd & Even Pages if you’re creating a booklet or double-sided document.

if you’re creating a booklet or double-sided document. Combine page numbers with a table of contents for easy navigation.

Keep page numbers simple and consistent across all pages for a professional look.

FAQ

Can I remove page numbers from just one page in Word? Yes. Insert a section break before and after the page you want to exclude. Then turn off page numbering in that section. How do I start numbering from page 3 in Word? Insert a section break before page 3, then go to Page Number > Format Page Numbers and choose “Start at 1.” Can I customize page numbers with text? Yes. After inserting a number, type text before or after it (for example, “Page 1 of 10”). Why don’t my page numbers show on every page? Check if “Different First Page” or “Different Odd & Even Pages” is enabled in the Header & Footer Tools. Disable them if you want consistent numbering. Can I remove all page numbers at once? Yes. Go to Insert > Page Number > Remove Page Numbers and Word will delete them throughout your document.

Conclusion

Adding page numbers in Microsoft Word only takes a few clicks but makes a big difference in how professional and organized your document looks.

When you are ready to print, make sure your document looks tidy by learning how to print without comments in Microsoft Word for a clean final copy.