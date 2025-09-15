Add Page Numbers in Word Easily: Quick Tutorial
Page numbers keep your Word documents neat and easy to navigate. Here’s how you can quickly add, customize, and format them.
Table of contents
How to add page numbers in Microsoft Word?
Use Insert tab
- Go to the Insert tab in the top ribbon.
- Select Page Number from the Header & Footer section.
- Choose where you want the page numbers to appear: top (header), bottom (footer), left, right, or center.
- Pick a numbering style, and Word will automatically add numbers to every page.
If you ever need to copy content and recreate the same layout, learn how to duplicate a page in Word.
How to start page numbers from a specific page
If you don’t want page numbers to appear on the title or cover page, you can customize the numbering:
- Click Insert > Header > Edit Header.
- In the Header & Footer Tools, select Different First Page.
- Insert page numbers again, and they will start from the second page.
- To set a custom starting number, go to Page Number > Format Page Numbers and choose Start at.
If you notice extra blank pages caused by breaks, here’s how to remove a section break in Word. Along with customizing page numbers, you may also want to update text across your file. Here’s how to replace words in Microsoft Word.
How to format page numbers
You can adjust the appearance of page numbers:
- Double-click the header or footer area where the page number is located.
- Select the page number, then change the font, size, or color.
- To use Roman numerals or letters, go to Insert > Page Number > Format Page Numbers and select your preferred style.
- Click Close Header and Footer when finished.
For special formatting, you can also see how to make one page landscape in Word. Want a cleaner layout on title pages too? Learn how to center text vertically in Microsoft Word for perfectly balanced pages.
Tips for using page numbers in Word
- Use Different Odd & Even Pages if you’re creating a booklet or double-sided document.
- Combine page numbers with a table of contents for easy navigation.
- Keep page numbers simple and consistent across all pages for a professional look.
FAQ
Yes. Insert a section break before and after the page you want to exclude. Then turn off page numbering in that section.
Insert a section break before page 3, then go to Page Number > Format Page Numbers and choose “Start at 1.”
Yes. After inserting a number, type text before or after it (for example, “Page 1 of 10”).
Check if “Different First Page” or “Different Odd & Even Pages” is enabled in the Header & Footer Tools. Disable them if you want consistent numbering.
Yes. Go to Insert > Page Number > Remove Page Numbers and Word will delete them throughout your document.
Conclusion
Adding page numbers in Microsoft Word only takes a few clicks but makes a big difference in how professional and organized your document looks.
When you are ready to print, make sure your document looks tidy by learning how to print without comments in Microsoft Word for a clean final copy.
