Microsoft Word: How to Print Without Markup or Comments

Printing a Word document often includes comments and markup, which can make it look messy. Here is how you can print a clean version without comments.

1. Do this for all

The easiest way to prevent comments from showing up in your printout is to hide them in the markup view.

Open your Word document. Go to the Review tab in the ribbon. In the Tracking group, click the dropdown under Display for Review. Select No Markup to hide comments and tracked changes.

Now go to File > Print and print your document.

If you also want to preserve the page layout while rotating a single page, check out this guide on how to make one page landscape in Word.

2. Change print settings in Word

Another method is to adjust the print settings so comments are excluded:

Open your document in Microsoft Word. Click File > Print. In the Settings section, open the dropdown that says Print All Pages.

Uncheck Print Markup. Click Print to create a clean copy.

If you often need to reuse your document layout, you can duplicate a page in Word instead of copying everything manually.

If you no longer need the comments at all, you can delete them before printing:

Go to the Review tab. In the Comments group, click Delete on each comment you want to remove. To delete all comments at once, click the arrow under Delete and choose Delete All Comments in Document.

Print your document, which will now be free of comments.

Once comments are cleared, you may need to update terms throughout your file. Learn how to replace words in Microsoft Word to edit faster.

4. Use draft view to confirm

You can double check if comments are hidden before printing:

Go to the View tab. Select Draft view.

Make sure comments and markup are not visible.

Comments and tracked changes are useful during editing, but they can clutter a printed document. Hiding or removing them ensures the final version looks clean and professional.

If you also want your printed documents to look more polished, you might find it helpful to add page numbers in Word for better organization.

To further improve the layout of your documents, see how to center text vertically in Microsoft Word for a balanced design.

