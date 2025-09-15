Microsoft Word: How to Print Without Markup or Comments

Printing a Word document often includes comments and markup, which can make it look messy. Here is how you can print a clean version without comments.

How to print without comments in Word?

1. Do this for all

The easiest way to prevent comments from showing up in your printout is to hide them in the markup view.

  1. Open your Word document.
  2. Go to the Review tab in the ribbon.
  3. In the Tracking group, click the dropdown under Display for Review.
  4. Select No Markup to hide comments and tracked changes.
    no markup
  5. Now go to File > Print and print your document.

2. Change print settings in Word

Another method is to adjust the print settings so comments are excluded:

  1. Open your document in Microsoft Word.
  2. Click File > Print.
  3. In the Settings section, open the dropdown that says Print All Pages.
  4. Uncheck Print Markup.
  5. Click Print to create a clean copy.

3. Remove comments permanently

If you no longer need the comments at all, you can delete them before printing:

  1. Go to the Review tab.
  2. In the Comments group, click Delete on each comment you want to remove.
  3. To delete all comments at once, click the arrow under Delete and choose Delete All Comments in Document.
    delete comments
  4. Print your document, which will now be free of comments.

4. Use draft view to confirm

You can double check if comments are hidden before printing:

  1. Go to the View tab.
  2. Select Draft view.
  3. Make sure comments and markup are not visible.

Why you should print without comments

Comments and tracked changes are useful during editing, but they can clutter a printed document. Hiding or removing them ensures the final version looks clean and professional.

FAQ

Will hiding comments in Word delete them?

No. Choosing No Markup or unchecking Print Markup only hides the comments during printing. The comments remain in your digital document.

Can I print comments separately in Word?

Yes. In the Print settings, select List of Markup. This prints the comments and revisions in a separate list instead of the margins of your document.

How do I remove comment balloons from the screen?

Go to the Review tab, open the Display for Review dropdown, and choose Simple Markup or No Markup. This hides the balloons from your view.

