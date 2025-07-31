NVIDIA GeForce 580.88 Driver Focuses on Game Support and Stability Fixes

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

NVIDIA has released a new GeForce Game Ready driver (version 580.88) for Windows, aimed at gamers prepping for upcoming titles like Mafia: The Old Country, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The driver brings full support for these games and enhances DLSS 4 performance where supported.

But the update isn’t just about new releases. It also fixes several long-standing issues. World of Warcraft now renders ray tracing correctly, Battlefield 2042 gets a lighting fix, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered sees better stability.

Other improvements target crashes in games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Control, as well as graphical bugs in Red Dead Redemption 2. DXVK performance on 32-bit titles also gets a boost, and Blender rendering is now more reliable.

This release introduces a new Clang-based JIT compiler for OpenCL, improving performance and error handling for compute tasks. NVIDIA also added CUDA 13.0 support and included security updates from July’s bulletin.

Users running Windows 10 with RTX GPUs won’t be left out; NVIDIA says Game Ready support will continue through 2026. The update also resolves hardware-related issues, including flickering on Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 and sleep mode bugs on hybrid GPU laptops.

A few minor issues remain, like screenshot crashes in Cyberpunk 2077, but overall, 580.88 looks like a solid release for both gamers and creators. You can grab the update via GeForce Experience or NVIDIA’s official website.