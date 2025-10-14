OpenAI Brings ChatGPT App for Slack: How to Setup and Use It

OpenAI has officially launched the ChatGPT app for Slack, giving teams a smarter way to collaborate without much headache. The integration brings AI-driven summaries, message drafting, and brainstorming directly into your Slack workspace. Not to mention, it’ll help boost productivity during busy work hours.

If you are looking to use ChatGPT in Slack, this guide will help learn how to use OpenAI’s AI assiant in Slack, what it can do, and limitations you should keep in mind for now.

How to Set Up and Use ChatGPT in Slack

1. Enable the ChatGPT connector for Slack

Workspace admins can enable the ChatGPT connector for Slack under ChatGPT Admin Settings. For enterprise users, role-based access controls (RBAC) determine who can access it.

2. Add ChatGPT to your workspace

Once the ChatGPT connector is enabled, you can install it from the Slack App Directory. After installation, use /chatgpt in any channel or DM to start chatting.

3. Prompt ChatGPT and automate your workflow

ChatGPT can help summarize threads, write updates, or respond to common queries. You can even ask it to draft quick reports or brainstorm project ideas within context.

4. Stay compliant

All ChatGPT for Slack conversations are accessible through OpenAI’s Compliance API, allowing admins to review and audit usage securely.

ChatGPT in Slack: Limitations You Should Know

While having ChatGPT in Slack helps boost productivity and automate the workflow, there are a few key limitations to keep in mind:

No channel tag recognition: ChatGPT can’t identify Slack’s native channel tags yet. Therefore, you must use plain text names instead.

ChatGPT can’t identify Slack’s native channel tags yet. Therefore, you must use plain text names instead. Usage limits: Heavy interaction with ChatGPT may hit your per-user Slack API quota, even if workspace-wide limits remain unused.

Heavy interaction with ChatGPT may hit your per-user Slack API quota, even if workspace-wide limits remain unused. Admin control required: Enterprise and Education admins must manually enable the connector for approved users or groups.

Enterprise and Education admins must manually enable the connector for approved users or groups. Feature parity still evolving: Some advanced Slack automations and integrations aren’t supported yet.

Having that said, these limitations are temporary. OpenAI says it will continue to update the ChatGPT app for Slack based on user feedback. Therefore, we recommend you to try it (if eligible) and provide detailed feedback so the company can improve it further.

Quick Tips to Get the Best Out of ChatGPT in Slack

Use clear prompts like “Summarize this thread” or “Draft a reply for this message.”

Keep requests short for faster results.

Review generated content before sharing.

Try it in group channels for brainstorming or daily updates.

That’s all we have for you in this guide. In case you don’t want to stay in a Slack workspaces, check our detailed guide on how to easily leave them. Moreover, you can also check our guide on how to edit, delete, and archive a Slack channel.

FAQs