How to Leave a Slack Workspace in 5 Easy Steps

How to

Milan Stanojevic 

Slack how to leave a workspace

If you are wondering how to leave a Slack workspace, this guide will show you the exact steps. We will teach you how to leave quickly and safely.

Table of contents

How to Leave a Workspace in Slack

Use Account settings

Follow these simple steps to exit any workspace:

  1. Open the app

    Open Slack and sign in.

  2. Select your workspace

    Click your workspace name in the top left.

  3. Go to Account settings

    Select Profile & account or Account settings to open settings in your browser.

  4. Click Leave

    Find and click Leave workspace on the workspace membership page.

  5. Confirm

    Confirm that you want to leave.

If you only want to exit specific conversations, see how to leave a Slack channel. Before you leave, make your goodbye message easy to read by adding proper line breaks; here is how to go to the next line in Slack.

To keep discussions tidy before you go, learn how to reply to a thread in Slack.

FAQs

Can I rejoin a Slack workspace after leaving?

Yes. You need a new invitation from an admin.

Will others be notified if I leave a Slack workspace?

No direct notification is sent, but your absence from channels will be noticeable.

Can I delete a Slack workspace instead of leaving it?

Only workspace owners can delete or deactivate a workspace. Regular members can only leave.

What happens to my messages when I leave a workspace?

Your previous messages and files remain visible to other members, but you will not have access anymore.

To avoid confusion, you may also want to learn how to find your Slack workspace URL before leaving.

Conclusion

Learning how to leave a Slack workspace helps you simplify your account and avoid unnecessary notifications. Follow the steps above to remove yourself from any team and keep only the workspaces you need. If you manage a team, you may also need to know how to remove a member from Slack.

Sometimes leaving is not enough, and you may prefer to close your account entirely. In that case, follow this step by step guide on how to deactivate your Slack account for a complete exit.

