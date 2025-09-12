How to Fix Peak Voice Chat Not Working (Step-by-Step Guide)

Having trouble hearing friends on Peak voice chat or your mic is not working? Do not worry, try these quick fixes to get back online.

How to fix Peak voice chat not working?

1. Check your internet connection

A weak or unstable connection is the most common reason voice chat fails.

Confirm that your device is connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data. Restart your router and wait at least 30 seconds before reconnecting. Run a speed test to check stability.

Switch to a wired Ethernet connection if possible.

2. Restart the Peak app and your device

Glitches in the app or device can interrupt audio.

Close the Peak app completely. Restart your phone, tablet, or computer. Reopen the app and test voice chat again.

3. Check microphone permissions

Peak needs access to your microphone to work.

On Windows, go to Settings > Privacy > Microphone. Enable microphone access for apps.

Find Peak in the list and allow microphone use. On iOS or Android, check app permissions and enable microphone.

An outdated or corrupted app can cause voice issues.

Open your device’s app store or the official Peak site. Install the latest update. If that fails, uninstall the app. Reinstall Peak and log in again.

5. Test your audio devices

Sometimes the problem is with your headset or speakers.

Try using another microphone or headphones. Check your device’s sound settings. Test the input and output devices with another app. Update your audio drivers if needed.

6. Check for server outages

The problem may not be on your end but with Peak itself.

Visit the official Peak status page. Look for service updates on social media. Wait for the servers to come back online.

Final thoughts

Most Peak voice chat issues come from internet problems, permissions, or outdated apps. Following the steps above should help you fix the problem quickly.

