PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up: How and When to Check & What Are Requirements

We have entered the last month of the year, and like Spotify Wrapped and YouTube Recap, Sony is also ending this year with a special PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up. While Spotify and YouTube mainly feature your top video/content, top artists, and more, PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up is all about seeing interesting stats about yoir time with PlayStation since the start of the year.

How to check PlayStation Wrap-Up

You can simply check your PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up by going to https://wrapup.playstation.com. Once you are on the webpage, you have to sign in using your PlayStation account. And, that’s all; you’ll see PlayStation Wrap-Up, which includes how many games you’ve played, your top 5 games, your gaming style, your total hours played, how many PS Plus games you’ve played, the amount of trophies earned, your social stats, and much more.

Image credit: Sony

A free glass-themed avatar and PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up availability

Sony is also giving away some free-bie with the PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up. At the end of your PlayStation wrapped, you can redeem a voucher for a glass-themed PlayStation avatar. All you have to do is redeem the code on the PlayStation Store.

If you are on PS5 and PS4, you can check PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up between today and January 8, 2026. If you want to check full summary for the year, you should check it on the New Year.

Eligibility to check PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up

It should be noted PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up will only be available to adult PlayStation account holders who have played a PS4 or PS5 game for at least 10 hours between January 1 and December 31. Also, if you haven’t consented to the collection of “Full Data” from PS5, you won’t be able to get your Wrap-Up. Moreover, players from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australasia, India, and Russia who didn’t consent to the collection of “Additional Data” from their PS4 will also not be able to participate.

Were you able to check PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up? Tell us which games popped up for you. We’d love to hear your answers in the comments below.