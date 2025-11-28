PlayStation DualSense Controller Drops 27% on Amazon for Black Friday — Don't Miss It

Sony’s popular PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller is down to $54.99 on Amazon for Black Friday. That’s a 27% discount from its $74.99 list price. It’s one of the hottest Black Friday deals this season, and it’s already trending thanks to its strong comfort, performance, and wide compatibility, especially with PC gamers.

The DualSense Controller is known for its immersive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. In addition, the vibration effects elevate the overall feel of any supported titles, making gameplay more immersive. The controller’s grips and layout are made for longer gaming sessions, so it doesn’t stress your hand.

To top them all, you’ve responsive buttons, a smooth touchpad, and a built-in microphone so that you’re never behind your squad when playing your favorite shooters. Battery life also holds up well, and USB-C charging keeps downtime to a minimum.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to pick up a DualSense, this Black Friday price is the one to beat.

Other Black Friday deals that you shouldn’t miss