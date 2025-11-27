Verizon’s Black Friday Deal Lets You Grab a Free Samsung TV, Monitor, Marshall Speaker & More

Rishaj Upadhyay
Rishaj Upadhyay Shield
News Editor
If you haven’t thought of getting home internet plans from Verizon yet, this Black Friday Deal from the company might want you to do that. In a surprising deal, Verizon is offering a free Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FFE, a 43-inch Samsung QLED TV, and more to new customers who sign up for select Verizon Fios, 5G Home Ultimate, or LTE Home Plus plans.

Disclaimer: Prices and availability of the offer can change by the time you read this. The following offers are valid until 1 December 2025. Eligible customers can redeem 14 days after service installation and must redeem within 60 days.

Here’s how you can claim a free gift by buying Verizon’s home internet plans this Black Friday

Well, there are plenty of offers to choose from. In addition to the products we mentioned above, you will also be eligible to get a free 32-inch Samsung Monitor, StreamTV Soundbar, $200 Target Gift Card, and Marshall Kilburn III, without paying a dime.

To remind you, Verizon Fio plans start as low as $20 per month, depending on availability across different regions, and come with a 3-year price guarantee for new and existing myHome customers. You can check more about the plan here.

Other Black Friday Deals that you shouldn’t miss

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

