Black Friday Deal: Microsoft Surface Laptop Gets Massive $650 Discount on Amazon

Disclaimer: Prices and availability may change by the time you read this.

Amazon currently has a solid Black Friday deal on Microsoft’s Surface Laptop (2024) Copilot+ PC that you shouldn’t miss. It has been discounted $650 from its orginial price of $1699, and is available just for $1049.99. If you have been eyeing to grabe a powerhouse PC, this might be your time. It has got some amazing specs as well.

The laptop is powered by Snapdragon X Elite 12-core chipset, and promises to offer blazing-fast performance, long battery life, and suite of AI-powered features through Windows 11. Thanks to 16GB of RAM, and a fast 1TB of SSD, it’s built for creators, professionals, students, or anyone who wants a future-ready premium laptop.

Not to mention, the 15-inch touchscreen is bright, sharp, and razor-thin—perfect for multitasking or media. Microsoft claims up to 20 hours of battery life. Additionally, the PC has been praised for staying cool and quiet during longer working. The PC can run whole bunch of apps, so you don’t need to worry if your favorite app runs on this performance beast.

If you’ve been waiting to jump into the Copilot+ PC era, this Black Friday deal is easily one of the best and not to be missed. Hurry up, buy Microsoft’s Surface Laptop (2024) Copilot+ PC at $650 off on Amazon.

Other Black Friday deals that you shouldn’t miss