Poshmark app not Working? 12 quick fixes

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If the Poshmark app is not working on your phone, it’s usually cache, permissions, or network rules. These fixes address listing uploads, feed/search, and checkout.

Before you start

Update iOS/Android and Poshmark

Test cellular vs Wi-Fi; disable VPN/ad blockers

Confirm device date/time is Automatic

1. Force stop and relaunch

Close Poshmark fully and reopen. If it’s still stuck, restart the phone.

2. Clear cache/data (Android) or reinstall (iOS)

Android: Settings → Apps → Poshmark → Storage → Clear cache (then data if needed). iOS: Delete, restart, reinstall.

3. Fix camera and photo upload issues

Grant Camera and Photos/Storage permissions. Try importing from Gallery instead of the in-app camera, or vice versa. Convert HEIC images to JPG if uploads fail.

4. Reduce image size

Large photos can time out on weak connections. Shoot in standard resolution and avoid burst uploads; post one listing at a time.

5. Refresh login and remove old sessions

Sign out/in to refresh tokens. If you changed your password, clear old device sessions from account settings.

6. Fix search/feed not loading

Disable battery/data savers and allow background data. Clear app cache, then pull to refresh on the Feed and Search tabs.

7. Address checkout failures

Remove expired cards, verify billing ZIP/CVV, and ensure 3-D Secure prompts aren’t blocked by content blockers. Try Apple Pay/Google Pay or add funds again.

8. Turn off Private DNS/HTTP filters

Some privacy DNS or firewalls block image CDN and payments. Temporarily disable and re-test.

9. Reinstall WebView/Play services (Android)

Update Android System WebView and Google Play services to fix blank screens or failed sign-ins.

10. Reset network settings

Reset Wi-Fi and cellular settings, then reconnect and retry.

11. Use mobile web as a control

If mobile web works but app fails, the install or permissions are at fault—reinstall with all permissions granted.

12. Gather evidence for support

Record error messages, payment method used, and a short screen capture to speed resolution.

Tips

Keep at least 1 GB of free storage for photos and cache

Turn off Low Power Mode while listing or checking out

FAQs

Why won’t my photos upload?

Missing permissions, HEIC format, or aggressive network filters. Grant permissions and try JPG.

Why is checkout failing?

Expired payment method or blocked 3-D Secure popup. Update the card or try a different method.

Summary (ordered steps)

Force stop/relaunch → reboot Clear cache/data or reinstall Fix camera/photos permissions Update OS, WebView/Play services Disable VPN/ad-block/Private DNS Refresh login, payment method Reset network; try mobile web

Conclusion

Most Poshmark app failures are permission or cache related. With clean reinstall and proper permissions, listing and checkout usually resume immediately.