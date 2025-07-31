Proton Launches Free 2FA App for All Platforms, Including Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Proton, best known for its privacy-focused services like Proton Mail and VPN, has introduced a new two-factor authentication app, this time focusing on securing logins across devices, including Windows PCs.

The new app, Proton Authenticator, is free and works on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android. While most 2FA apps stick to mobile, Proton’s decision to bring full desktop support sets this one apart.

On Windows, Proton Authenticator gives users access to their 2FA codes right from the desktop, eliminating the usual phone-switching hassle during logins. It’s built to sync across devices using end-to-end encryption, which means even Proton can’t see your codes.

The app supports time-based one-time passwords (TOTP), the standard used by services like Google, GitHub, and Dropbox. You can also back up your codes to Proton Drive if you want, with recovery support for when devices are lost or replaced.

Unlike some alternatives, there’s no paywall or “Pro” tier. All features, including cloud sync, are available without cost. That puts Proton Authenticator in a unique spot as many competitors charge for similar functionality.

For users already in the Proton ecosystem, it’s a natural addition. But for Windows users looking for a simple, private, and truly cross-platform 2FA tool, it may be worth a try, especially with nothing to lose. Proton says the app is now available to download on all platforms.