PS5 Disc Edition (Slim) is $100 off in New Amazon Black Friday Offer

If you’ve been eyeing Sony’s refreshed PlayStation 5 Disc Edition (Slim), Amazon has a worthy deal for you to grab this Black Friday. Since the launch, the PS5 Slim has been lauded for being smaller, quieter during long gaming sessions, and more power-efficient without hampering performance. The 1TB SSD has also been a standout upgrade, giving players more room for large titles right away.

Black Friday Deal | Buy PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console (slim) on Amazon for $449 (was $549.99)

Disclaimer: Prices and availability may change by the time you read this.

What you get with this PS5 (Slim) Black Friday deal

This deal covers everything included in the standard retail package:

PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console (Slim, Model CFI-2000)

DualSense Wireless Controller

1TB SSD storage

Built-in Disc Drive

Two horizontal stand feet

HDMI cable

AC power cord

USB cable

Printed materials

ASTRO’s Playroom (pre-installed)

One important note: the Vertical Stand is sold separately, as Sony no longer bundles it with the slim models.

If you’ve waited for the right time to jump into Sony’s ecosystem, this Black Friday deal on PS5 Slim Disc Edition is the best opportunity you’ll find this holiday season. It delivers the full power of the PS5 experience, without paying the premium price. Grab it now. Happy Thanksgiving!!!

Other Black Friday deals worth checking out right now