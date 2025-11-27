PS5 Disc Edition (Slim) is $100 off in New Amazon Black Friday Offer
If you’ve been eyeing Sony’s refreshed PlayStation 5 Disc Edition (Slim), Amazon has a worthy deal for you to grab this Black Friday. Since the launch, the PS5 Slim has been lauded for being smaller, quieter during long gaming sessions, and more power-efficient without hampering performance. The 1TB SSD has also been a standout upgrade, giving players more room for large titles right away.
Black Friday Deal | Buy PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console (slim) on Amazon for $449 (was $549.99)
Disclaimer: Prices and availability may change by the time you read this.
What you get with this PS5 (Slim) Black Friday deal
This deal covers everything included in the standard retail package:
- PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console (Slim, Model CFI-2000)
- DualSense Wireless Controller
- 1TB SSD storage
- Built-in Disc Drive
- Two horizontal stand feet
- HDMI cable
- AC power cord
- USB cable
- Printed materials
- ASTRO’s Playroom (pre-installed)
One important note: the Vertical Stand is sold separately, as Sony no longer bundles it with the slim models.
If you’ve waited for the right time to jump into Sony’s ecosystem, this Black Friday deal on PS5 Slim Disc Edition is the best opportunity you’ll find this holiday season. It delivers the full power of the PS5 experience, without paying the premium price. Grab it now. Happy Thanksgiving!!!
Other Black Friday deals worth checking out right now
- PS5 Pro is $100 off on Amazon in Huge Black Friday Deal
- Amazon’s Black Friday 2025 Best Deals on Laptops — Grab Yours Now
- Save Big on Copilot+ PCs with Latest Black Friday Deals – Live Now
- Best Black Friday Deals on Gaming Headsets to Grab Right Now
- Verizon’s Black Friday Deal Lets You Grab a Free Samsung TV, Monitor, Marshall Speaker & More
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more
User forum
0 messages