How to Use Remote Mouse on Windows 11 (Easy Guide)

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Controlling your PC from a mobile device can be convenient, especially when your mouse isn’t working or you’re away from your desk. With Remote Mouse, you can turn your smartphone or tablet into a wireless mouse and keyboard for Windows quickly and easily.

How to Use Remote Mouse on Windows

1. Install Remote Mouse on Your PC

Start by downloading and setting up the Remote Mouse desktop client on your computer.

Open your browser and visit https://www.remotemouse.net. Click Download under the Windows version.

Once downloaded, double-click the installer file. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the installation.

2. Install the Remote Mouse App on Your Phone

Next, you’ll need to install the Remote Mouse mobile app to control your PC.

Go to Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone. Search for Remote Mouse by Remote Mouse. Tap Install and wait for the app to finish installing.

Open the app once the installation completes.

If you prefer using a tablet for this purpose, check out how to use your tablet as a mouse for PC.

3. Connect Your Phone and PC

Now, link both devices through the same local Wi-Fi network.

Make sure both your phone and PC are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Launch the Remote Mouse app on your phone. Your PC should automatically appear in the app. Tap it to connect. If not detected automatically, tap the “+” icon and manually enter your PC’s IP address (shown on your computer screen).



4. Start Controlling Your PC

Once connected, you can instantly begin navigating your PC using your phone.

Use your phone screen as a touchpad to move the cursor. Tap once to left-click, double-tap to double-click, and tap with two fingers to right-click.

Access the keyboard icon to type remotely. Use gesture controls like scrolling and zooming with two fingers.

What Is Remote Mouse for Windows?

Remote Mouse is an app that turns your smartphone or tablet into a wireless mouse, keyboard, and touchpad for your Windows PC. It’s ideal when your physical mouse stops working or you want to control your computer from a distance.

For Android users, you can also learn more about how to control your PC from Android.

Why Remote Mouse Works Well

Remote Mouse uses your local network to send control signals with low latency. It replicates all key functions of a mouse and keyboard, making it perfect for presentations, media control, or operating your PC from the couch.

If you’re an iPhone user, you can explore how to use your iPhone as a PC mouse app.

FAQs

Is Remote Mouse free? Yes, it’s free for basic use, but offers in-app purchases for premium features. Can I use Remote Mouse without Wi-Fi? No, both your PC and phone must be connected to the same local network. Does Remote Mouse work with Windows 11? Yes, it works with Windows 11, Windows 10, 8, and 7. Is Remote Mouse safe to use? Yes, it’s safe when downloaded from the official website or app stores. Avoid unofficial downloads to prevent malware risks.

Conclusion

Using Remote Mouse on Windows is one of the simplest ways to turn your mobile device into a wireless controller. Whether you’re using an Android, tablet, or iPhone, this setup gives you full control of your PC for browsing, typing, or presentations without needing a physical mouse.