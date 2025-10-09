How to Create a List in SharePoint: Step-by-Step Guide

Creating a list in SharePoint helps you track data, manage workflows, and organize information efficiently. Whether you use SharePoint Online or Microsoft 365, here is how to set it up properly.

How to Create a List in SharePoint?

1. Open SharePoint

Start by accessing your organization’s SharePoint environment through Microsoft 365.

Sign in to your Microsoft 365 account.

Click the SharePoint app from the Microsoft 365 dashboard.

Select the site where you want to create the list.

If you plan to return often, learn how to add SharePoint to your favourites for quicker access.

2. Create a New List

Now that you are on the right site, you can begin creating your list.

On your site’s homepage, click the New button. Choose List from the dropdown menu.

Select one of the following options: Blank list to start from scratch.

to start from scratch. From Excel to import data from an existing spreadsheet.

to import data from an existing spreadsheet. From existing list to copy structure from another list.

to copy structure from another list. Templates to choose a predefined layout such as Issue tracker or Event itinerary.

3. Configure List Details

Next, set up the list name and visibility settings.

Enter a name for your list.

Optionally, add a description to explain its purpose. Choose whether to display it in site navigation. Click Create to finalize.

If you later need to restrict access, see how to remove access in SharePoint for specific users or groups.

4. Add Columns and Data

Once the list is created, add the information you want to track.

Click + Add column to include fields like Text, Number, Date, or Person. Fill out the required details for each item in the list. Click Save after entering data.

If your list connects to a synced folder, you can also unsync a SharePoint folder to manage data locally.

5. Customize the List View

After entering data, adjust how your list is displayed.

Select the All items dropdown. Choose Create new view or edit an existing one. Adjust filters, sorting, and grouping options to suit your workflow.

Why Use SharePoint Lists?

Centralized data: Keep all team information in one place.

Keep all team information in one place. Customizable: Add rules, alerts, and Power Automate flows.

Add rules, alerts, and Power Automate flows. Collaborative: Multiple users can edit and view simultaneously.

Multiple users can edit and view simultaneously. Integrates with Excel: Export or sync data for reporting.

FAQs

Can I import Excel data into a SharePoint list? Yes. When creating a new list, select From Excel and upload your spreadsheet to import columns automatically. How do I share a SharePoint list with others? Open the list, click Share, and enter the names or email addresses of your team members. Can I automate tasks in a SharePoint list? Yes. You can connect Power Automate to trigger workflows when list items are added or updated. How do I delete a SharePoint list if I no longer need it? Open the list, click the Settings gear, choose List settings, and then select Delete this list. Confirm when prompted.

Conclusion

Creating a list in SharePoint is a quick and effective way to manage and share structured data with your team. Once your list is ready, customize views, manage permissions, or disconnect folders as needed.