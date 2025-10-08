How to Unsync a Folder in SharePoint (Step-by-Step)

When you sync SharePoint folders with OneDrive, they appear locally on your PC for faster access. However, you might want to unsync a folder to free up space or stop sharing updates. Here’s how to unsync a SharePoint folder properly without deleting your files from the cloud.

How to Unsync a Folder in SharePoint?

1. Open the OneDrive App

To start, you need to open OneDrive from your system tray.

Click the OneDrive cloud icon in the Windows taskbar. Select the Settings gear icon. Choose Settings again from the menu.



Once inside the OneDrive settings panel, you can manage all connected SharePoint libraries.

2. Access the Account Tab

Next, locate the connected SharePoint site and folder you want to remove.

Click the Account tab in the Settings window.

You will see a list of libraries synced to your device. Find the SharePoint site or folder you want to stop syncing.

This list includes both personal OneDrive and SharePoint folders.

3. Stop Syncing the Folder

Once you have found the correct folder, you can unsync it safely.

Select the Stop sync option next to the SharePoint folder.

Confirm your choice in the pop up prompt. The folder will be removed from your File Explorer, but it remains online.

This process only disconnects the local sync. All files remain accessible through your SharePoint site.

4. Verify Folder Removal

To ensure everything worked properly, check your File Explorer.

Open File Explorer. Confirm that the SharePoint folder is no longer visible. Visit your SharePoint Online site to verify that files are still available in the cloud.

If the folder still appears locally, restart OneDrive and check again.

Why You Might Want to Unsync a Folder

Unsyncing helps when:

You want to free up local storage.

You no longer collaborate on a project.

You experience sync errors or duplicated files.

It is a clean way to remove clutter without losing access to SharePoint data.

FAQs

Does unsyncing a SharePoint folder delete files? No. Unsyncing only removes the local copy. The files remain online in SharePoint. Can I resync the folder later? Yes. You can go back to the SharePoint library and click Sync again anytime. What happens if I delete files after unsyncing? Once unsynced, local deletions no longer affect SharePoint files stored in the cloud. Can I unsync only one folder inside a SharePoint library? No. When you stop syncing a SharePoint library, it disconnects the entire library. To manage specific folders, use selective sync instead.

Conclusion

Unsyncing a SharePoint folder from OneDrive is simple and safe. It helps you free up disk space and stop automatic updates without affecting your online data. If you ever need access again, you can easily resync the folder from your SharePoint library with just a few clicks.