Signal Desktop no Longer Works on This Computer: 2 Easy Fixes

You can have multiple accounts on Signal Desktop but some users received the message that Signal Desktop will no longer support your computer’s version of Windows soon. Don’t worry, because the app still works on Windows 10 and Windows 11. The problem appears if you’re using the app in the Windows Compatibility mode.

What can I do if Signal Desktop no longer works on this PC?

1. Disable the Windows Compatibility for Signal Desktop

Press Win + E to start File Explorer. Navigate to the Signal Desktop installation folder. Right-click the executable file and select Properties. Go to the Compatibility tab and uncheck the Run this program in compatibility mode for… Click on Apply and OK to save the change, then launch Signal Desktop.

Some users started running Signal Desktop in compatibility mode to fix older bugs and didn’t switch it back afterwards. If the app detects that you’re using Windows 8 or 7 to run it, it will alert you about the impending compatibility.

2. Reinstall Signal Desktop

Press Win + I to start Settings. Go to Apps > Install Apps. Locate Signal Desktop, click on the dots to its right and select Uninstall. Go to the official Signal Desktop download page and click on Download for Windows.

For some, switching back the compatibility feature back did not work. In this case, reinstalling the app on your Windows PC will fix this problem.

Obviously, you will have problems when trying to run Signal Desktop on Windows 8. You will definitely need to upgrade your OS. However, if Signal Desktop is not working, click the highlighted link for our guide on how to fix it. More importantly, we have a very useful guide on how to restore the backup on Signal Desktop.

So, if you’ve dealt with the Signal Desktop will no longer support your computer’s version of Windows soon message, you’ve managed to fix the problem using our solutions above.

If you still have questions, feel free to address then in the comments section below.