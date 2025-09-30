Surface Pro: How to Use the Pen to Write Text

Learning how to use the Surface Pro pen to write text makes your device more versatile. You can handwrite, convert notes into typed text, or annotate documents quickly. Here is a simple guide to get started.

How to Use Pen to Write Text on Surface Pro?

1. Check Pen Setup

Start by making sure your Surface Pen is connected and ready to use.

Ensure your Surface Pen is paired with the Surface Pro. Open Settings > Bluetooth and confirm the pen is connected.

If not, press and hold the top button until the light flashes, then pair it.

If you run into setup issues or need advanced options, you can follow this detailed guide on how to boot Surface Pro from USB.

2. Open a Text Field

Next, choose where you want to write on your Surface Pro.

Click inside any text box or app where typing is supported. Look for the pen icon that appears next to the field. Tap it to activate handwriting input.

3. Write with the Pen

Once the handwriting panel appears, start writing naturally.

Use your Surface Pen to handwrite directly into the box. Let the handwriting panel convert strokes into typed text. Watch the words appear in real time as you write.

4. Correct Text Easily

You can fix mistakes quickly with simple gestures.

Strike through a word to delete it. Draw a vertical line to split words or letters. Use the on-screen keyboard icon if you prefer manual edits.

5. Use in Microsoft Apps

Surface Pen works best in apps designed for handwriting.

In OneNote or Word, select Draw from the top menu.

Choose your pen style and start writing on the page. Convert notes to typed text with the Ink to Text option.

If you encounter issues with your device, you can also factory reset Surface Pro for a clean setup.

FAQs

How do I enable handwriting on Surface Pro? Go to Settings > Devices > Pen & Windows Ink, then enable handwriting panel in text fields. Can the Surface Pen work without pairing? Basic features may work in supported apps, but full functionality requires Bluetooth pairing. Is the Surface Pen good for writing long documents? Yes. OneNote and Word support handwriting with conversion to typed text, which suits longer notes. Does Surface Pen support pressure sensitivity? Yes. The pen supports pressure and tilt, allowing natural lines and improved control.

Conclusion

Using the Surface Pro pen to write text is simple once handwriting input is enabled. For advanced device tasks, see how to get to BIOS on Surface and keep your setup working smoothly.