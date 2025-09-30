How to Use Surface Pro: Easy Guide for Beginners

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Learn how to use Surface Pro efficiently with this simple guide. From setup to daily tasks, these steps show you how to get started and make the most of your device.

How to Use Surface Pro?

1. Set Up Your Surface Pro

Start with the initial setup so your Surface is ready to use.

Unbox your device and connect the power supply. Press the Power button to turn it on. Follow the on-screen setup to choose language, Wi-Fi, and Microsoft account login.



If you are unsure about compatibility, you can check which Surface Pro version you have before moving further.

2. Get Familiar with the Touchscreen

Learning gestures makes navigation smoother and faster.

Swipe left or right to switch between apps. Use pinch gestures to zoom in and out. Tap and hold for extra options, similar to right-click on a mouse.

3. Use the Type Cover and Keyboard

Set up the keyboard to switch quickly between laptop and tablet use.

Attach the Type Cover magnetically at the bottom edge. Adjust the kickstand for comfortable typing. Use shortcut keys like Windows + I for Settings or Alt + Tab to switch apps.



4. Write with the Surface Pen

Pair and use the Surface Pen for handwriting and quick notes.

Pair the pen via Bluetooth from Settings > Devices > Bluetooth.

Tap in text fields to start handwriting. Use the eraser button on the pen for quick corrections.

For more details, here’s a complete guide on using the Surface Pro pen to write text.

5. Explore Microsoft Apps

Take advantage of pre-installed apps for productivity and creativity.

Open OneNote to take notes by hand or keyboard. Use Microsoft Edge for browsing with touch or pen annotations. Try Office apps like Word and Excel for work tasks.

6. Customize Settings

Personalize your Surface Pro for comfort and efficiency.

Go to Settings > Personalization to change themes and wallpapers.

Enable Tablet Mode for touch-friendly navigation. Adjust battery saver options under System > Power & battery.

If you ever need to troubleshoot or change advanced options, you can access the Surface Pro boot menu through a simple shortcut.

FAQs

How do I connect a Surface Pen to Surface Pro? Go to Settings > Bluetooth, press and hold the top button on the pen until it flashes, then pair it. Can I use Surface Pro without the keyboard? Yes, you can use it entirely as a tablet with touch and pen input. Does Surface Pro run full Windows? Yes. Surface Pro runs Windows 10 or Windows 11, so you can install desktop apps. How do I take a screenshot on Surface Pro? Press the Power button and Volume Up button together, or use the Snipping Tool app for more options.

Conclusion

The Surface Pro is designed to be flexible, whether you prefer typing, handwriting, or touch gestures. By setting it up properly, learning the pen and keyboard features, and customizing settings, you can adapt it to fit both work and personal use with ease.

To improve your workflow further, learn how to turn on the keyboard light and make typing easier in low light conditions.