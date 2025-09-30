Surface Pro Version Guide: Identify Your Model Fast

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Knowing what version of Surface Pro you own is important when buying accessories, downloading drivers, or checking warranty details. Microsoft has released multiple generations that look similar, so here are quick ways to identify yours.

How to Tell What Version of Surface Pro You Have?

1. Check on the Device

The easiest way is by looking directly at your Surface Pro.

Flip the device over and locate the kickstand. Find the small text printed underneath the stand. Note the model number that starts with digits like 1796, 1807, or similar. Compare the number with Microsoft’s official model list.

This method works because Microsoft prints each device’s model information for identification. For more hardware details, see how to get to BIOS on Surface.

2. Use Windows Settings

Windows can also display system details to confirm your version.

Press Windows + I to open Settings. Go to System > About.

Look under Device specifications for the Surface model. Cross-check with Microsoft’s Surface version chart.

This is helpful if the text under the kickstand is worn out or hard to read. If you also plan to use the pen with your device, here is a guide on how to use Surface Pen to write text.

3. Check with Command Prompt

Another method is through a simple command.

Press Windows + R, type cmd, and hit Enter.

Type the following and press Enter: wmic csproduct get name

The output shows the exact Surface Pro model.

This is a reliable way when you need precise technical details.

4. Look at the Original Packaging

If you still have the box, you can identify your Surface Pro immediately.

Check the side or back of the package. Look for a label with the model name and generation. Confirm it matches your current device.

This option is straightforward and avoids using software or commands.

5. Sign In to Your Microsoft Account

Your registered devices also appear online.

Go to the Microsoft account devices page. Sign in with the account linked to your Surface. Locate your Surface Pro in the list. Check the exact model and generation details.

This method is useful if you own multiple Surface devices.

FAQs

How do I find my Surface Pro model number quickly? Check under the kickstand for a four-digit number and match it with Microsoft’s model list. Is the model number the same as the version? The model number identifies hardware, while the version refers to the Surface Pro generation. Can I check my Surface Pro version without turning it on? Yes. Look under the kickstand or on the original packaging for the printed model number. Why do I need to know which Surface Pro version I have? Knowing the version helps you download the right drivers, pick compatible accessories, and troubleshoot more effectively.

Conclusion

Identifying your Surface Pro version is simple with these methods. Whether you check under the kickstand, use Windows settings, run a quick command, or log into your Microsoft account, you can confirm your exact model in minutes. This ensures you install the correct drivers, buy compatible accessories, and get the right support for your device.

