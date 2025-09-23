How to Open BIOS on Surface Laptop and Pro

If you want to change boot settings, enable Secure Boot, or troubleshoot hardware, you need to know how to get to BIOS on Microsoft Surface devices. Surface models use a simple button combination instead of the classic F2 or Delete keys.

How to Get to BIOS on Microsoft Surface Devices?

1. Use Keyboard Shortcuts

The fastest way is by using the following shortcuts:

Shut down your Surface completely by holding the power button until it turns off. Press and hold the Volume Up button on the side of the device. While holding Volume Up, press the Power button and keep holding until the Surface logo appears.

Release both buttons once the logo shows. Your Surface will open the UEFI BIOS menu.

If your device does not start at all, check this guide on what to do if your Surface Pro will not turn on.

2. Via Windows Settings

If you don’t want to restart your device, use this method instead:

Open Settings > Update & Security > Recovery. Under Advanced startup, click Restart now.

After reboot, select Troubleshoot > Advanced options > UEFI Firmware Settings.

Confirm with Restart and your Surface will open BIOS.

If you plan to prepare your device for Windows 11, here is a full guide on how to upgrade a Surface to Windows 11.

Common Uses for BIOS on Surface

Changing boot sequence to boot from USB.

Enabling or disabling Secure Boot.

Checking system information.

Troubleshooting boot issues.

For accessory problems, see this fix for when Surface Pen writes inconsistently but buttons still work.

FAQs

How do I get to BIOS on a Surface Laptop? Hold the Volume Up button and press Power until the Surface logo appears. Can I enter BIOS from Windows without buttons? Yes. Use Advanced Startup in Windows Settings and choose UEFI Firmware Settings. What is the BIOS key for Surface devices? There is no traditional key like F2. Use the Volume Up plus Power combination. Why can’t I open BIOS on my Surface? Make sure the device is fully shut down, not just restarted, before using the button method. What is the difference between BIOS and UEFI on Surface? Surface devices use UEFI which is faster and supports modern security features.

Conclusion

Getting into BIOS on Microsoft Surface is quick once you know the steps. Use the Volume Up and Power buttons or the Advanced Startup path in Windows to reach UEFI settings for boot control and troubleshooting. If you also need to address startup issues, upgrade to Windows 11, or fix accessory errors, the guides above will help you complete the job.

You can also manage power features directly by turning off smart charging on Microsoft Surface to control how your battery charges.