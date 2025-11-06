Step-by-Step Guide to Remove League of Legends
Uninstalling League of Legends can help resolve performance issues, free up disk space, or prepare for a fresh installation. This guide will show you how to completely remove League of Legends from your Windows PC.
How to Uninstall League of Legends on Windows?
1. Remove the Game from Control Panel
To begin the process, use the Control Panel to uninstall the game from your system.
- Press Windows + R, type appwiz.cpl, and press Enter.
- Scroll through the list of installed programs and locate League of Legends or Riot Client.
- Right-click the entry and select Uninstall.
- Follow the on-screen prompts to finish the process.
If you need more details, check out how to uninstall Riot Client on Windows 11.
2. Delete Leftover Riot Files
After uninstalling, delete the leftover files and folders associated with Riot Games to fully remove them from your system.
- Press Windows + E to open File Explorer.
- Navigate to these folders and delete them if they exist:
C:\Riot Games
C:\Program Files (x86)\Riot Games
C:\Users\[YourUsername]\AppData\Local\Riot Games
C:\Users\[YourUsername]\AppData\LocalLow\Riot Games
- Empty your Recycle Bin to permanently delete the files.
3. Clean Registry Entries (Optional)
If you’d like to remove all traces of League of Legends from your system, you can delete any related registry entries.
- Press Windows + R, type regedit, and press Enter.
- Go to
HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Riot Games
- Right-click the Riot Games folder and select Delete.
- Close the Registry Editor and restart your PC.
What You Should Know Before You Uninstall League of Legends
Uninstalling League of Legends through the standard method doesn’t always remove all related files. To ensure the game is fully deleted, including leftover files like logs and configuration folders, follow the steps from above.
FAQs
Uninstalling League of Legends usually takes between 3–5 minutes, depending on your system’s speed.
No. Your Riot Games account and progress are stored online. You can log back in at any time to continue where you left off.
Try ending any running Riot-related tasks in Task Manager or restarting your computer before attempting the uninstall process again.
Yes. You can easily reinstall League of Legends by downloading the Riot Client from the official website and logging in with your existing account. For a complete guide on reinstalling, see how to reinstall League of Legends.
Conclusion
You now know how to completely uninstall League of Legends from your Windows PC. By following these steps, you’ll remove the game and any leftover files, giving you a fresh start if you plan to reinstall it later. If you’re having trouble with the game not starting, check out how to fix League of Legends not starting.
