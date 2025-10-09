Visual Studio Theme Guide: Switch to Dark or Light in Seconds

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If you spend long hours coding, the right Visual Studio theme can make your workspace more comfortable and visually appealing.

How to Change Theme in Visual Studio?

1. Open Visual Studio Settings

Start by accessing the main settings area to adjust your environment options.

Launch Visual Studio on your PC. Go to the menu bar and click Tools. From the dropdown, select Options.



For more customization tips, see how to run code in Visual Studio.

2. Navigate to Theme Settings

You will now find the section where all appearance controls are located.

In the Options window, expand the Environment section on the left sidebar. Select General.

Locate the Color theme dropdown on the right.

If you often adjust your coding style, learn how to format code in Visual Studio.

3. Select a Theme

Once you locate the color theme menu, pick the look that fits your workflow.

Choose a built-in theme such as Blue, Dark, Light, or Blue (Extra Contrast).

Click OK to apply your selected theme immediately.

4. Download Additional Themes (Optional)

Explore the Visual Studio marketplace for even more theme options.

Open Extensions from the top menu bar. Select Manage Extensions. In Online, search for Visual Studio Themes. Pick a theme such as One Dark Pro, Dracula Official, or Material Theme and click Download. Restart Visual Studio when prompted to install the theme.

To speed up editing, check how to comment multiple lines in Visual Studio.

5. Sync Theme with Windows (Optional)

Let Visual Studio follow your system’s light or dark mode automatically.

Go to Tools > Options > Environment > General. Under Color theme, choose Use system setting.



Working in a different region or language? Learn how to change the display language in Visual Studio to align your IDE with your preferred locale and improve usability.

Why Change Your Visual Studio Theme?

Switching themes can reduce eye fatigue and improve focus during long sessions; dark themes suit low light, while light themes help in bright offices.

FAQs

Can I create a custom theme in Visual Studio? Yes. Install the Visual Studio Color Theme Editor extension to design and save your own palette. Why does my theme not change instantly? Some extensions override appearance settings. Restart Visual Studio or disable conflicting extensions. Where are themes saved in Visual Studio? Themes are stored in your Visual Studio settings folder under your user profile. Can I share a theme with teammates? Yes. Export your custom theme as a .vssettings file and share it for import. How do I reset to the default theme? Open Tools > Options > Environment > General, set Color theme to your preferred default, then click OK.

Conclusion

Changing your Visual Studio theme is a fast way to personalize your IDE and make coding more enjoyable, and you can do it easily by following the steps in this guide.