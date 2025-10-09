How to Comment Multiple Lines in Visual Studio

Commenting multiple lines in Visual Studio helps you quickly disable code or add documentation without deleting your work. Whether you use C#, C++, Python, or JavaScript, the process is fast and consistent across languages.

1. Use Keyboard Shortcuts

Select the lines of code you want to comment.

Press Ctrl + K + C to comment them. Press Ctrl + K + U to uncomment.

2. Use the Toolbar Buttons

Highlight the lines you want to comment. Open the Edit menu on the top toolbar. Choose Advanced > Comment Selection to comment.

Choose Advanced > Uncomment Selection to remove comments.

Highlight the lines you want to disable. Wrap them in your language comment syntax if you are not using shortcuts.

C#, C++, JavaScript:

Single line // comment



Multi-line /* comment block */

Python:

Each line starts with #

HTML/XML:

<!-- comment block -->

Quickly disable parts of your code for debugging.

Add context or documentation for your teammates.

Test alternative logic without deleting existing code.

How do I uncomment all lines in Visual Studio? Select the lines and press Ctrl + K + U to uncomment instantly. Can I customize the comment shortcut in Visual Studio? Yes. Go to Tools > Options > Environment > Keyboard, then search for CommentSelection to change or reassign the shortcut. Do the same shortcuts work in Visual Studio Code? No. In VS Code, the shortcut is Ctrl + / on Windows or Cmd + / on Mac. Can I comment multiple lines in different languages at once? Only if you edit a mixed file like HTML with embedded JavaScript. Visual Studio applies the correct syntax for each section automatically.

Conclusion

Commenting multiple lines in Visual Studio is a simple but powerful skill that helps you organize, debug, and document your projects. Whether you prefer shortcuts, toolbar actions, or syntax based commenting, mastering this feature saves you time and keeps your code clean and easy to read.