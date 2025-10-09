How to Comment Multiple Lines in Visual Studio
Commenting multiple lines in Visual Studio helps you quickly disable code or add documentation without deleting your work. Whether you use C#, C++, Python, or JavaScript, the process is fast and consistent across languages.
How to Comment Multiple Lines in Visual Studio?
1. Use Keyboard Shortcuts
- Select the lines of code you want to comment.
- Press Ctrl + K + C to comment them.
- Press Ctrl + K + U to uncomment.
For more time saving tricks, check out how to run code in Visual Studio.
2. Use the Toolbar Buttons
- Highlight the lines you want to comment.
- Open the Edit menu on the top toolbar.
- Choose Advanced > Comment Selection to comment.
- Choose Advanced > Uncomment Selection to remove comments.
You can also learn how to format code in Visual Studio to improve readability after editing.
Prefer a cleaner look while you work? Learn how to change the Visual Studio theme for better visibility and comfort by following this guide: change theme in Visual Studio.
Prefer Visual Studio in your native language? Learn how to change the display language in Visual Studio for clearer menus and dialogs.
3. Use Block or Line Comment Syntax
- Highlight the lines you want to disable.
- Wrap them in your language comment syntax if you are not using shortcuts.
C#, C++, JavaScript:
Python:
- Each line starts with #
HTML/XML:
<!-- comment block -->
For developers who switch often between IDEs, it helps to stay updated. See how to update Visual Studio for the latest features.
Why Comment Multiple Lines
- Quickly disable parts of your code for debugging.
- Add context or documentation for your teammates.
- Test alternative logic without deleting existing code.
FAQs
Select the lines and press Ctrl + K + U to uncomment instantly.
Yes. Go to Tools > Options > Environment > Keyboard, then search for CommentSelection to change or reassign the shortcut.
No. In VS Code, the shortcut is Ctrl + / on Windows or Cmd + / on Mac.
Only if you edit a mixed file like HTML with embedded JavaScript. Visual Studio applies the correct syntax for each section automatically.
Conclusion
Commenting multiple lines in Visual Studio is a simple but powerful skill that helps you organize, debug, and document your projects. Whether you prefer shortcuts, toolbar actions, or syntax based commenting, mastering this feature saves you time and keeps your code clean and easy to read.
