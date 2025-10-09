Quick Ways to Clean and Format Code in Visual Studio

Keeping your code clean and consistent improves readability and prevents errors. Visual Studio offers built-in tools that automatically format your code according to standard or custom styling rules. Here’s how to format code in Visual Studio efficiently.

How to Format Code in Visual Studio?

1. Use Keyboard Shortcuts

The fastest way to format your code is by using Visual Studio’s built-in shortcuts.

Open your code file in the Visual Studio editor.

Press Ctrl + K, then Ctrl + D to format the entire document. To format only the selected text, highlight the section and press Ctrl + K, then Ctrl + F.

These shortcuts work for most supported languages like C#, C++, and JavaScript.

2. Format Code Automatically on Save

You can set Visual Studio to format your code each time you save the file.

Go to the Tools menu and select Options.

Expand Text Editor, then select Code Cleanup. Check the option Run Code Cleanup profile on Save.

Choose Profile 1 or Profile 2, depending on your preferred cleanup rules.

This ensures your code stays consistent without manual formatting.

3. Customize Formatting Rules

Visual Studio allows you to tailor formatting settings based on your coding style.

Open Tools > Options. Expand Text Editor > [Your Language] > Code Style.

Adjust preferences for indentation, spacing, wrapping, and braces. Click OK to save changes.

You can also export your .editorconfig file to share settings across projects.

4. Run Code Cleanup Manually

The Code Cleanup feature applies your formatting and style preferences automatically.

Click the broom icon in the toolbar or press Ctrl + K, Ctrl + E. Choose Run Code Cleanup Profile 1 or Profile 2. Visual Studio will fix formatting, sort usings, and remove unnecessary code.

This is especially useful before committing changes to GitHub.

5. Format Code in Visual Studio for Mac

If you are using Visual Studio on macOS, formatting works slightly differently.

Open your code file. Go to Edit > Advanced > Format Document.

Or press ⌥ + ⌘ + L to format the document.

This command aligns code and adjusts spacing according to your language settings.

FAQs

How do I reformat all files in a Visual Studio project? You can use Edit > Advanced > Format Document on each open file, or install extensions like Format All Files to automate project-wide cleanup. Can I use EditorConfig for Visual Studio formatting? Yes. Place an .editorconfig file in your project root to define consistent rules for indentation, spacing, and naming conventions across your team. Why does my code not format when I press the shortcut? Check if your file type supports Visual Studio formatting or if another extension overrides the shortcut keys. You can reset them under Tools > Options > Environment > Keyboard. How do I prevent Visual Studio from auto-formatting my code? Go to Tools > Options > Text Editor > [Your Language] > Code Style, then uncheck auto-formatting options such as “Format on paste” or “Format on typing.”

Conclusion

Formatting your code in Visual Studio is easy with built-in shortcuts, cleanup profiles, and EditorConfig support. Whether you want to clean up a single file or standardize your entire project, Visual Studio provides the tools you need for clean, professional code.